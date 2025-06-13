WDHA’s Rock N’ Ruff With Kiki
Rock N’ Ruff Won’t Abandon Kiki Hi friends, it’s TC, and I have been doing Rock N’ Ruff for 15 years, and this is one of the most unique stories…
Rock N' Ruff Won't Abandon Kiki
Hi friends, it's TC, and I have been doing Rock N' Ruff for 15 years, and this is one of the most unique stories we have told. Kiki is a wonderful Rottweiler mix from the Randolph Regional Animal Shelter.
We brought her to Longevity Veterinary on Rt. 10 in Whippany for a Rock N' Ruff filming recently and after filming her segment, Dr. B (Dr. Buchoff) noticed a slight limp on Kiki's front leg. Our friends at Longevity are so caring, Dr. B offered to X-Ray Kiki's leg and unfortunately the results were not what we hoped for. Kiki has bone cancer.
The good news is now it looks like Kiki's Cancer is contained, she is not in pain that anyone is aware of, and is being treated by the caring staff at Longevity. We would never abandon this beautiful girl (whose medical costs are covered) and hope she can thrive in a loving home or foster home. Kiki is a wonderful dog. She's so loving, friendly, and has a great time playing with her toys. She's great with kids, and is fantastic in the car, at the vet, and loves meeting new people. She's a shelter favorite and office dog, too. Kiki deserves a home (being the only pet preferred) and we are all working together to get her the best care.
Please watch her video, and for any questions, reach out to the shelter- https://www.randolphregionalanimalshelter.org
For more adoptable dogs, visit - https://wdhafm.com/category/rock-n-ruff/
Please join Us For WDHA's Dog Days Of Summer- Sunday - 6/22- https://wdhafm.com/2025/05/27/wdhas-dog-days-of-summer-2025/
While her diagnosis was not what we expected, we know there is someone out there for sweet Kiki.
Photo Credit- Joe Frazz