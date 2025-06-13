Contests
LISTEN LIVE

WDHA’s Rock N’ Ruff With Kiki

Rock N’ Ruff Won’t Abandon Kiki Hi friends, it’s TC, and I have been doing Rock N’ Ruff for 15 years, and this is one of the most unique stories…

Terrie Carr
Joe Frazz

Rock N' Ruff Won't Abandon Kiki

Hi friends, it's TC, and I have been doing Rock N' Ruff for 15 years, and this is one of the most unique stories we have told. Kiki is a wonderful Rottweiler mix from the Randolph Regional Animal Shelter.

We brought her to Longevity Veterinary on Rt. 10 in Whippany for a Rock N' Ruff filming recently and after filming her segment, Dr. B (Dr. Buchoff) noticed a slight limp on Kiki's front leg. Our friends at Longevity are so caring, Dr. B offered to X-Ray Kiki's leg and unfortunately the results were not what we hoped for. Kiki has bone cancer.

The good news is now it looks like Kiki's Cancer is contained, she is not in pain that anyone is aware of, and is being treated by the caring staff at Longevity. We would never abandon this beautiful girl (whose medical costs are covered) and hope she can thrive in a loving home or foster home. Kiki is a wonderful dog. She's so loving, friendly, and has a great time playing with her toys. She's great with kids, and is fantastic in the car, at the vet, and loves meeting new people. She's a shelter favorite and office dog, too. Kiki deserves a home (being the only pet preferred) and we are all working together to get her the best care.

Please watch her video, and for any questions, reach out to the shelter- https://www.randolphregionalanimalshelter.org

For more adoptable dogs, visit - https://wdhafm.com/category/rock-n-ruff/

Please join Us For WDHA's Dog Days Of Summer- Sunday - 6/22- https://wdhafm.com/2025/05/27/wdhas-dog-days-of-summer-2025/

While her diagnosis was not what we expected, we know there is someone out there for sweet Kiki.

Photo Credit- Joe Frazz

Joe Frazz

Kikiopt to adoptRandolph Regional ShelterRock N Ruff
Terrie CarrWriter
Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.
Related Stories
Traffic Stop Leads Essex Driver to $600,000 Lottery Win
Local NewsTraffic Stop Leads Essex Driver to $600,000 Lottery WinJim Mayhew
Things To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: June 13-June 15
Local NewsThings To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: June 13-June 15Jennifer Eggleston
‘The Office’ Reunion Set for August 2025 with Cast Meet-and-Greet in New Jersey
Local News‘The Office’ Reunion Set for August 2025 with Cast Meet-and-Greet in New JerseyJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect