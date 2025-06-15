Remembering Brian Wilson and Sly Stone with Dennis Diken, Tommy James, Chris Cron

This morning on All Mixed Up, we remember the great music of Brian Wilson and the Beach Boys, and Sly and the Family Stone. Jim Monaghan's guests include Dennis Diken from the Smithereens, New Jersey Hall of Famer Tommy James, and Chris Cron.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Mr. Wilson - John Cale

Brian Wilson Said - Tears For Fears

Beach Boy Blood (In My Veins) - Dave Edmunds

Summertime Thing - Chuck Prophet

Brian Wilson - Barenaked Ladies

Murray - Pete Yorn

Long May You Run - Stills-Young Band

At My Most Beautiful - R.E.M.

If the Sun Doesn't Shine - Smithereens

In My Room - Richard Barone

Help Me Rhonda - Weeklings

Heroes and Villains/Plymouth Rock - Grip Weeds

Tommy James Interview

https://youtu.be/EqjFY2gFlDs

Crimson and Clover - Tommy James and the Shondells

Brian Wilson/Beach Boys Demos

In My Room

I Can Hear Music

Little Deuce Coupe

Do It Again

Brian Wilson 2015 Interview

Love and Mercy - Brian Wilson

God Only Knows - Brian Wilson and Paul McCartney

Surf's Up - Beach Boys

Funky Pretty - Beach Boys

Good Vibrations - Cowsills

Darlin' - Beach Boys w/ John Cowsill on lead



Dennis Diken Interview

https://youtu.be/zIkwx1IdjXY

Girl Don't Tell Me - Smithereens

Dance To the Music - Sly & the Family Stone

Hot Fun In the Summertime - Sly & the Family Stone

Stand - Sly & the Family Stone

Everyday People - Sly & the Family Stone

Chris Cron Interview

https://youtu.be/gjiz2Goy0GE

Sail On Sailor - Beach Boys

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet

Thanks for listening this morning.