Remembering Brian Wilson and Sly Stone with Dennis Diken, Tommy James, Chris Cron

This morning on All Mixed Up, we remember the great music of Brian Wilson and the Beach Boys, and Sly and the Family Stone. Jim Monaghan’s guests include Dennis Diken…

Jim Monaghan
WDHA's All Mixed Up

This morning on All Mixed Up, we remember the great music of Brian Wilson and the Beach Boys, and Sly and the Family Stone. Jim Monaghan's guests include Dennis Diken from the Smithereens, New Jersey Hall of Famer Tommy James, and Chris Cron.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Mr. Wilson - John Cale
Brian Wilson Said - Tears For Fears
Beach Boy Blood (In My Veins) - Dave Edmunds
Summertime Thing - Chuck Prophet

Brian Wilson - Barenaked Ladies
Murray - Pete Yorn
Long May You Run - Stills-Young Band
At My Most Beautiful - R.E.M.

If the Sun Doesn't Shine - Smithereens
In My Room - Richard Barone
Help Me Rhonda - Weeklings
Heroes and Villains/Plymouth Rock - Grip Weeds

Tommy James Interview

https://youtu.be/EqjFY2gFlDs
Crimson and Clover - Tommy James and the Shondells

Brian Wilson/Beach Boys Demos
In My Room
I Can Hear Music
Little Deuce Coupe
Do It Again

Brian Wilson 2015 Interview
Love and Mercy - Brian Wilson
God Only Knows - Brian Wilson and Paul McCartney
Surf's Up - Beach Boys
Funky Pretty - Beach Boys
Good Vibrations - Cowsills
Darlin' - Beach Boys w/ John Cowsill on lead


Dennis Diken Interview

https://youtu.be/zIkwx1IdjXY
Girl Don't Tell Me - Smithereens

Dance To the Music - Sly & the Family Stone
Hot Fun In the Summertime - Sly & the Family Stone
Stand - Sly & the Family Stone
Everyday People - Sly & the Family Stone

Chris Cron Interview

https://youtu.be/gjiz2Goy0GE
Sail On Sailor - Beach Boys

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet

Thanks for listening this morning.

Love and mercy.

All Mixed UpBeach BoysJim Monaghan
Jim MonaghanWriter
