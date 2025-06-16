Cancer Awareness Prevention And Treatment For Your Pet
The Chances are 1 in 4 Dogs and 1 in 5 Cats Will Develop Cancer In Their Lifetime It’s Terrie Carr, and those statistics are staggering to me as a…
It's Terrie Carr, and those statistics are staggering to me as a pet parent and animal lover.
When I heard my friends at Longevity Veterinary Center on Rt. 10 East in Whippany were part of an innovative program to find out your pets pre-disposition to cancer, I took my camera man and cat dad Tom Stark and we went to interview DR. GERALD BUCHOFF,- (Dr. B) and obtain the information for our pet loving listeners.
Dr. B breaks down the effects of cancer on our best friends, signs to look for, and how prevention is key.
Longevity offers traditional and holistic treatments for pets of all kinds and many different options and types of treatments to choose from. Check out their website-
This visit was such an ironic turn of events. We used the Longevity space to film a Rock N' Ruff segment with the beautiful Kiki, a Rottweiler from Randolph Regional Shelter and Dr. B noticed something suspicious with Kiki's leg.
Dr. B generously offered to give her an immediate exam and x-ray and unfortunately diagnosed our sweet Kiki with cancer, however, Kiki is in his care and receiving great treatment. Talk about being at the right place at the right time.
Rock N' Ruff with Kiki- Live at Longevity - For info - https://www.randolphregionalanimalshelter.org
And Don't forget to join us at Longevity this Sunday 6/22 for our WDHA DOG DAYS OF SUMMER event- Tour the facility, meet the staff and of course come meet your new best friend- Dogs, Cats, Puppies and Kittens from many area shelters will be onsite and we will have some rocking vendor shopping AND your chance to win tickets to the summer's hottest shows! Bring a donation, make a donation and enjoy food from "A Taco Affair" , Ice Cream from "Stone Cold Creamery" and it's powered by Pacifico Beer. It's going to be a great day! Details here- https://wdhafm.com/2025/05/27/wdhas-dog-days-of-summer-2025/
Here's to your pet- may they always be healthy and happy!
Terrie Carr