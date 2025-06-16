Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Cancer Awareness Prevention And Treatment For Your Pet

The Chances are 1 in 4 Dogs and 1 in 5 Cats Will Develop Cancer In Their Lifetime It’s Terrie Carr, and those statistics are staggering to me as a…

Terrie Carr
Dr. B. looking over his left shoulder into camera.

Dr. B. – Longevity Veterinary Center

Photo by Joe Frazz

The Chances are 1 in 4 Dogs and 1 in 5 Cats Will Develop Cancer In Their Lifetime

It's Terrie Carr, and those statistics are staggering to me as a pet parent and animal lover.

When I heard my friends at Longevity Veterinary Center on Rt. 10 East in Whippany were part of an innovative program to find out your pets pre-disposition to cancer, I took my camera man and cat dad Tom Stark and we went to interview DR. GERALD BUCHOFF,- (Dr. B) and obtain the information for our pet loving listeners.

Dr. B breaks down the effects of cancer on our best friends, signs to look for, and how prevention is key.

Longevity offers traditional and holistic treatments for pets of all kinds and many different options and types of treatments to choose from. Check out their website-

This visit was such an ironic turn of events. We used the Longevity space to film a Rock N' Ruff segment with the beautiful Kiki, a Rottweiler from Randolph Regional Shelter and Dr. B noticed something suspicious with Kiki's leg.

Dr. B generously offered to give her an immediate exam and x-ray and unfortunately diagnosed our sweet Kiki with cancer, however, Kiki is in his care and receiving great treatment. Talk about being at the right place at the right time.

Rock N' Ruff with Kiki- Live at Longevity - For info - https://www.randolphregionalanimalshelter.org

And Don't forget to join us at Longevity this Sunday 6/22 for our WDHA DOG DAYS OF SUMMER event- Tour the facility, meet the staff and of course come meet your new best friend- Dogs, Cats, Puppies and Kittens from many area shelters will be onsite and we will have some rocking vendor shopping AND your chance to win tickets to the summer's hottest shows! Bring a donation, make a donation and enjoy food from "A Taco Affair" , Ice Cream from "Stone Cold Creamery" and it's powered by Pacifico Beer. It's going to be a great day! Details here- https://wdhafm.com/2025/05/27/wdhas-dog-days-of-summer-2025/

Here's to your pet- may they always be healthy and happy!

Terrie Carr

Cancer In DogsLongevity VeterinaryRock N RuffRock N Ruff Roundtable
Terrie CarrWriter
Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.
Related Stories
TSA Warns Travelers About Airport USB Port Hacks, Data Theft
Local NewsTSA Warns Travelers About Airport USB Port Hacks, Data TheftDiana Beasley
Top 25 Minority-Owned NJ Businesses Pull in Over $20B Revenue in 2024
Local NewsTop 25 Minority-Owned NJ Businesses Pull in Over $20B Revenue in 2024Jim Mayhew
GOLFOUTING 2025 Featured v2
Local NewsWDHA’s Golf Outing 2025Michael Bufis
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect