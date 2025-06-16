Lost 1976 Motörhead Recordings Found After 49 Years

Hidden studio tracks from Motörhead's first lineup will hit stores on June 27. The collection, The Manticore Tapes, marks 50 years since the band started. These raw cuts catch the group's start before they shot to fame.

They celebrate a pivotal moment in their history when the classic Three Amigos line-up was solidified in 1976. The Amigos, Lemmy Kilmister, "Fast Eddie" Clarke, and Phil "Philthy Animal" Taylor, made their first studio work together at London's Manticore Studio in Fulham. Sound engineer Ron Faucus caught it all on Ronnie Lane's mobile gear.

According to Consequence, the band wrote in a press release, "This long lost tape has surfaced, been dusted off and restored in all its raw glory, to celebrate the seminal hard rock band's 50th anniversary.” Music fans will find 11 fresh studio cuts with different takes mixed in. Those who spring for the deluxe set will get an extra recording of the wild Blitzkrieg on the Birmingham '77 show and two songs from their night at Barbarella's.

At Maple Studios in California, Cameron Webb restored the old tapes. Then, Andrew Alekel put the final touches on mastering at LA's Bolskine House. The set shows off their take on the Motown hit "Leavin' Here," and the band released a new single and music video for the track. Fans will also hear "Vibrator," "Help Keep Us on the Road," and "The Watcher." They also threw in some pure instrumental pieces: "Witch Doctor" and "Iron Horse."