Jacoby Shaddix on Evolution, Empowerment and 30 Years of Papa Roach
Jacoby Shaddix Is Always Great To Have On The Show! Terrie Carr here and catching up with Papa Roach Frontman Jacoby Shaddix is not only super fun, but informative, inspiring…
Terrie Carr here and catching up with Papa Roach Frontman Jacoby Shaddix is not only super fun, but informative, inspiring and like re-uniting with an old friend. This interview was no exception. Jacoby is one of current based rock's greatest entertainers. His connection, relationship and power with the audience is incredible.
Check Out My Zoom Hang with Jacoby - Terrie Carr
In This Interview We Cover It All
Papa Roach has been a band for 30 years, 25 since their "Infest" release and we covered A LOT of ground. Jacoby calls his early work- "Writing The Crazy" and tells us why. Mental health, doin g things on the bands terms, new music, touring , their ever growing fanbase - AND John Stamos drumming on "Last Resort"! (Yup...video below)
We also cover Jacoby's involvement in the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention - https://afsp.org/ and his gratitude for the foundation.
Papa Roach- "Even If It Kills Me"
John Stamos on "Last Resort"