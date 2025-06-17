Contests
Jacoby Shaddix on Evolution, Empowerment and 30 Years of Papa Roach

Jacoby Shaddix Is Always Great To Have On The Show! Terrie Carr here and catching up with Papa Roach Frontman Jacoby Shaddix is not only super fun, but informative, inspiring…

Terrie Carr
Tenth Street Entertainment

Jacoby Shaddix Is Always Great To Have On The Show!

Terrie Carr here and catching up with Papa Roach Frontman Jacoby Shaddix is not only super fun, but informative, inspiring and like re-uniting with an old friend. This interview was no exception. Jacoby is one of current based rock's greatest entertainers. His connection, relationship and power with the audience is incredible.

Check Out My Zoom Hang with Jacoby - Terrie Carr

In This Interview We Cover It All

Papa Roach has been a band for 30 years, 25 since their "Infest" release and we covered A LOT of ground. Jacoby calls his early work- "Writing The Crazy" and tells us why. Mental health, doin g things on the bands terms, new music, touring , their ever growing fanbase - AND John Stamos drumming on "Last Resort"! (Yup...video below)

We also cover Jacoby's involvement in the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention - https://afsp.org/ and his gratitude for the foundation.

TC Collection

Papa Roach- "Even If It Kills Me"

John Stamos on "Last Resort"

More Interviews Here- https://wdhafm.com/shows/reconnect-with-rockers/

Rock On! Terrie Carr

Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.
