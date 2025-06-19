Liquid Death Sells Ozzy Osbourne’s DNA-Infused Empty Iced Tea Cans for $450

A wild new product from Liquid Death puts rock star DNA in a drink can. The company is selling just 10 empty cans of iced tea with Ozzy Osbourne's spit on them. The rock legend drank from every can, and they each cost $450. "Clone me, you bastards!" said Osbourne in a statement, according to Vice.

Each pack holds a crushed can that the Prince of Darkness drank from himself. The cans sit in scientific storage units marked with his signature, enhancing their authenticity and appeal to hardcore fans.

The marketing plays with the idea that buyers might clone their own Ozzy when science catches up. A small print caution on Ozzy's Liquid Death page states, "DNA integrity and cloning results not guaranteed." These drinks are thought experiments, works of art, and collectors' items that launched discussions about commercialization and immortality. Scientists did find some odd traits in the metal star's genes in 2019, and researcher Bill Sullivan called him a genetic mutant.

This DNA stunt comes right before Osbourne's final bow. He'll rock one last time with Black Sabbath on July 5 in Birmingham, England, his hometown, for their Back to the Beginning show. The final gig will support three good causes: Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital, and Acorn Children's Hospice. Fans worldwide can watch online through the event's website. Ozzy also published a new book called Where Is Ozzy?. It has illustrations of Ozzy in humorous scenes.