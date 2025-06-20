Contests
Amy Lee of Evanescence on New Music, Creativity and What 2025 Looks Like For The Band

What A Blast Hanging With Amy Lee It’s Terrie Carr, and I was super excited when I heard Evanescence vocalist Amy Lee was going to be on with me to…

Terrie Carr

What A Blast Hanging With Amy Lee

It's Terrie Carr, and I was super excited when I heard Evanescence vocalist Amy Lee was going to be on with me to talk about collaborations and what 2025 is going to look like for the band. It's going to be a great year!

The band and Amy separately have collaborated with two female vocalists - K-Flay and Halsey on powerful new music and put together a powerful Evanescence single "Afterlife" in this edition of the "Reconnect" series, we break down all three songs.

"Afterlife" was born out of the "Devil May Cry" Netflix animated series, And "Fight Like A Girl" (with K-Flay) and "Hand That Feeds" with Halsey- both come from the new film - "Ballerina" - the fifth in the John Wick series.

It's Going To Be A Year Of Fun And Massive Creativity

As Amy explains, the band is having a great time and so is she, and we discuss how feeling empowered affects her work. Amy's journey through music has been nothing short of masterful, introducing generations to a new sound and never compromising on her artistic mission. Will we get more new music? Amy explains. An album? Amy sets the record straight. How did she hook up with Halsey and K-Flay? Amy fills us in. I hope you love watching the interview as much as I loved doing it. And check out the incredible videos that we discussed below.

Evanescence- Afterlife

Halsey- Amy Lee- Hand That Feeds

Evanescence with K-Flay- Fight Like A Girl

More Reconnect With Rockers Interviews- https://wdhafm.com/shows/reconnect-with-rockers/

Terrie Carr

Terrie CarrWriter
Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.
