Amy Lee of Evanescence on New Music, Creativity and What 2025 Looks Like For The Band
What A Blast Hanging With Amy Lee
It's Terrie Carr, and I was super excited when I heard Evanescence vocalist Amy Lee was going to be on with me to talk about collaborations and what 2025 is going to look like for the band. It's going to be a great year!
The band and Amy separately have collaborated with two female vocalists - K-Flay and Halsey on powerful new music and put together a powerful Evanescence single "Afterlife" in this edition of the "Reconnect" series, we break down all three songs.
"Afterlife" was born out of the "Devil May Cry" Netflix animated series, And "Fight Like A Girl" (with K-Flay) and "Hand That Feeds" with Halsey- both come from the new film - "Ballerina" - the fifth in the John Wick series.
It's Going To Be A Year Of Fun And Massive Creativity
As Amy explains, the band is having a great time and so is she, and we discuss how feeling empowered affects her work. Amy's journey through music has been nothing short of masterful, introducing generations to a new sound and never compromising on her artistic mission. Will we get more new music? Amy explains. An album? Amy sets the record straight. How did she hook up with Halsey and K-Flay? Amy fills us in. I hope you love watching the interview as much as I loved doing it. And check out the incredible videos that we discussed below.
Evanescence- Afterlife
Halsey- Amy Lee- Hand That Feeds
Evanescence with K-Flay- Fight Like A Girl