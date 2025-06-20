Contests
Motley Crue Collabs with Dolly Parton on New Version of ‘Home Sweet Home’

Motley Crue shared a new version of their classic power ballad “Home Sweet Home” featuring country music icon Dolly Parton. The track is featured on the band’s new career retrospective…

Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe performs live for the "The World Tour" at Sheffield Bramall Lane on May 22, 2023 in Sheffield, England; Dolly Parton speaks onstage at Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on March 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
The track is featured on the band's new career retrospective compilation From The Beginning. A portion of the proceeds from the new "Home Sweet Home" will benefit Covenant House, which offers aid and assistance to youth experiencing homelessness, human trafficking survivors, and young families.

In a statement on the new recording, Motley Crue said, in part, "For an icon like Dolly Parton to sing on a song that has not only meant so much to us but to all the fans through the years, is a career high that means a lot to us ... That we were able to unite with Dolly to raise awareness for homeless youth and the amazing work of Covenant House, which provides them safe housing and care, makes it even more special."

Parton added, "It was an honor and a joy working in the studio on Motley Crue's 40th Anniversary re-release of 'Home Sweet Home'. I was so pleased that they would ask me to sing on such a classic."

The "Dolly Crue" version of "Home Sweet Home" can be heard above and is available for streaming and download here.

As for From The Beginning, the collection is due out on September 12 and is available for pre-order here. A complete track listing is below.

Motley Crue - From The Beginning - Track List

Live Wire
Take Me To The Top
Shout at the Devil [remastered -2021]
Looks That Kill [remastered - 2021]
Too Young To Fall In Love [remastered -2021]
Smokin' In The Boys Room [remastered -2021]
Home Sweet Home [remastered -2021]
Girls, Girls, Girls
Wild Side
Dr. Feelgood
Without You
Kickstart My Heart
Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)
Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)
Primal Scream
Afraid *
Saints of Los Angeles
The Dirt (Est. 1981)
Dogs Of War
Cancelled *
Home Sweet Home (feat. Dolly Parton)

*= Feature on vinyl version only

