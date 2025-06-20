ENTER ONLINE: Trivium

WDHA's Metal with the Mikes is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Trivium at the Wellmont Theater on Sunday, November 2nd!

Formed in 1999, Trivium is arguably one of the biggest metal bands to come out of Florida. The group gained local traction after a series of successful shows, including being part of a fundraiser for Death’s Chuck Schuldiner in 2001. The band would be signed to the German Lifeforce label who would release the albums 2003 debut Ember to Inferno. This debut caught the eye of Roadrunner Records, leading to the band and label’s longstanding relationship.

In 2005, Trivium released their second album, Ascendancy, which was received very well by fans and critics alike, reaching 151 on the Billboard 200 and number 4 on the Heatseekers chart. The album contains some of the band’s most popular songs such as “Pull Harder on the Strings of Your Martyr” and “A Gunshot to the Head of Trepidation”. The album helped land the band on the main stage of Download Festival, a set vocalist and guitarist Matt Heafy claimed was what really got the band going internationally, and spots on Ozzfest and Road Rage in 2005.

The very next year, Trivium released The Crusade, which debuted at number 25 on the Billboard 200 chart and topped the UK Rock & Metal Albums chart. The release landed them opening spots for Iron Maiden and Metallica, as well as a spot on Korn’s Family Values tour. The extensive touring earned them the award for Best Live Band of 2006 at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods.

Trivium continued to release music with continuing and increasing success, with Shogun (2008), In Waves (2011), Vengeance Falls (2013), Silence in the Snow (2015), The Sin and the Sentence (2017), What the Dead Men Say (2020), and In the Court of the Dragon (2021) all being well received by fans. With over one million albums sold worldwide and a Grammy nod in 2019, the band has made their mark in the metal community.

Tickets are on sale now at wellmonttheater.com.

