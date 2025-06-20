Contests
WDHA’s Rock N’ Ruff with Diamond and Cici From Denville Animal Shelter

Young Anatolian Shepherd Sisters Need A Home! Rock N' Ruff has two (well really there are three) SHOWSTOPPERS this week! Diamond and her sister Cici.

Young Anatolian Shepherd Sisters Need A Home!

Rock N' Ruff has two (well really there are three) SHOWSTOPPERS this week! Diamond and her sister Cici.

It's Terrie Carr and I love Meredith and the Denville Animal Shelter so much. Not only did my Rosie and her pack spend 8 weeks there, but Meredith is an Animal Control Officer and works so hard for the community bettering the lives of animals and humans.

Many of the DHA staffers have adopted from Denville, including Account Executive Valerie Freda (Sam the Lab) and Promotions Director (Hela the Terrier). Meredith brought us these two stunning young pups and we were WOWED. They stopped by our Brews With The Band event at Diamond Spring Brewing on Broadway in Denville with Soraia last week, and we all fell in love.

Diamond and Cici are 6 months old. They have a third sister Zara who was back at the shelter and are loving, affectionate, sweet girls. Anatolian Shepherds are a herding breed and enjoy having a job, so an active family who has large breed experience would be great. The girls are going to get larger, (probably 80 or 90 pounds) but even as puppies they are calm and gentle. Check out their video shoot! (And thanks to Zou Zou from Soraia for the cameo!)

Some Awesome Photos of "The Sisters" - Diamond and Cici - Photo Credit- Joe Frazz

For information on adopting them - https://www.facebook.com/FriendsoftheDenvilleAnimalShelter or call for info (973) 983-7538 or email- mpetrillo@denvillepolice.org

For more Rock N' Ruff adoptables- https://wdhafm.com/category/rock-n-ruff/

Opt To Adopt!

Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.
