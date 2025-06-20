WDHA’s Rock N’ Ruff with Diamond and Cici From Denville Animal Shelter
Young Anatolian Shepherd Sisters Need A Home! Rock N’ Ruff has two (well really there are three) SHOWSTOPPERS this week! Diamond and her sister Cici. It’s Terrie Carr and I…
Young Anatolian Shepherd Sisters Need A Home!
Rock N' Ruff has two (well really there are three) SHOWSTOPPERS this week! Diamond and her sister Cici.
It's Terrie Carr and I love Meredith and the Denville Animal Shelter so much. Not only did my Rosie and her pack spend 8 weeks there, but Meredith is an Animal Control Officer and works so hard for the community bettering the lives of animals and humans.
Many of the DHA staffers have adopted from Denville, including Account Executive Valerie Freda (Sam the Lab) and Promotions Director (Hela the Terrier). Meredith brought us these two stunning young pups and we were WOWED. They stopped by our Brews With The Band event at Diamond Spring Brewing on Broadway in Denville with Soraia last week, and we all fell in love.
Diamond and Cici are 6 months old. They have a third sister Zara who was back at the shelter and are loving, affectionate, sweet girls. Anatolian Shepherds are a herding breed and enjoy having a job, so an active family who has large breed experience would be great. The girls are going to get larger, (probably 80 or 90 pounds) but even as puppies they are calm and gentle. Check out their video shoot! (And thanks to Zou Zou from Soraia for the cameo!)
Some Awesome Photos of "The Sisters" - Diamond and Cici - Photo Credit- Joe Frazz
For information on adopting them - https://www.facebook.com/FriendsoftheDenvilleAnimalShelter or call for info (973) 983-7538 or email- mpetrillo@denvillepolice.org
For more Rock N' Ruff adoptables- https://wdhafm.com/category/rock-n-ruff/
Opt To Adopt!
Terrie Carr