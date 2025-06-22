All Mixed Up – More New Bruce, Interviews With Carmine Appice, Joe D’Urso, Jake Thistle
This morning on All Mixed Up, we have another new song from Bruce Springsteen, plus Marshall Crenshaw and Greg Amici. Legendary drummer Carmine Appice drops by to chat about his…
This morning on All Mixed Up, we have another new song from Bruce Springsteen, plus Marshall Crenshaw and Greg Amici. Legendary drummer Carmine Appice drops by to chat about his incredible career and Vanilla Fudge's appearance this Wednesday at the Bergen PAC, and songwriters Joe D'Urso and Jake Thistle join us to talk about their songwriters showcase this Friday in South Orange.
Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton
Suddenly Last Summer - Motels
Hot Fun In the Summertime - Sly and the Family Stone
The Door Into Summer - Monkees
Soak Up the Sun - Sheryl Crow
Bitter Ender - Mary Chapin Carpenter
One of These Things First - Nick Drake
Something That You Said - Bangles
Is Anybody Here - Vicki Peterson and John Cowsill
Joe Calandra Interview
Greenwood - Greg Amici
TVC 15 - David Bowie
Young Turks - Rod Stewart
Carmine Appice Interview
You Keep Me Hanging On - Vanilla Fudge
Come and Get It (demo) - Paul McCartney
Come and Get It - Badfinger
Get Back - Beatles
Move Now - Marshall Crenshaw
Till I Hear It From You - Gin Blossoms
Soul Bender - Grip Weeds
Starry Eyes - Records
Till It Shines - Joe D'Urso and Stone Caravan
Joe D'Urso and Jake Thistle Interview
The City Whispers - Jake Thistle
Sunday Love - Bruce Springsteen
Sunday Kind of Love - Etta James
Groovin' - Young Rascals
Duke's On Sunday - Jimmy Buffett
Searchin' My Soul - Vonda Shepard
Long Promised Road - Beach Boys
Good Timin' - Beach Boys
Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet
Thanks for listening this morning.