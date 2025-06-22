Operation K9 Beethoven Update With Brian Reyngoudt

Brian Reyngoudt is the vice president and co-founder of Operation K9 Beethoven. He returns to Jersey Magazine to talk with Jim Monaghan about the great work the organization does helping our veterans "one paw at a time."

Get more information at https://operationk9beethoven.com.

Greetings From the Garden State - 10th Annual Hop Sauce Festival

This week on our Greetings From the Garden State segment, host Mike Ham gives us the background on the Jetty Rock Foundation and the great work they do to help preserve New Jersey's coastline.

Plus, we get the lowdown on this year's 10th annual Hop Sauce Festival which combines beer, hot sauces, food, and live music.

Jersey Magazine - Joe Calandra On the Benefit For Tim Cronin

Earlier this year, Tim Cronin, original Monster Magnet member, beloved Ribeye Brother, and cherished Jack's Record Shoppe stalwart, was diagnosed with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis).

Joe Calandra is a fellow Ribeye Brother member and he talks about a benefit for Tim coming up on June 22 in Long Branch.

Local Look