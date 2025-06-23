ENTER ONLINE: New Jersey Symphony Performs “How to Train Your Dragon”

WDHA is giving you the chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to see the New Jersey Symphony perform the music of “How to Train Your Dragon” at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Sunday, July 13th at 2pm.

Enjoy a live performance of this epic score while watching the film.

How to Train Your Dragon is a 2010 animated fantasy film produced by DreamWorks Animation and based on the book series by Cressida Cowell. Set in the mythical Viking village of Berk, the story follows Hiccup, a clumsy and inventive teenage boy who doesn’t quite fit in with the dragon-slaying culture of his people. The villagers of Berk have long been at war with dragons, seeing them as dangerous threats that must be hunted and killed.

Hiccup, desperate to prove himself, manages to shoot down a rare and mysterious Night Fury dragon. However, when he finally comes face-to-face with the creature, he discovers it is not the savage beast he expected. Instead of killing it, Hiccup befriends the dragon, whom he names Toothless. The two form a close bond, and through their friendship, Hiccup begins to understand dragons in a completely different light — as intelligent, empathetic creatures who are misunderstood and mistreated.

As Hiccup secretly learns to train and fly with Toothless, he discovers that dragons are not the enemies the Vikings believe them to be. This revelation puts him at odds with his father, Stoick the Vast, the village chief, who has traditional views and high expectations for his son. When a much greater threat emerges — a massive dragon that controls all the others — Hiccup must step up to unite the villagers and dragons to save their home.

The film is known for its breathtaking animation, emotional storytelling, and impressive aerial flight sequences. It explores themes such as identity, empathy, courage, and the challenge of changing long-held beliefs. The relationship between Hiccup and Toothless is central to the story and serves as a powerful metaphor for understanding and compassion.

How to Train Your Dragon received critical acclaim and was nominated for two Academy Awards. It has since grown into a beloved franchise, including sequels, short films, and a television series, cementing its place as one of the most cherished animated stories of the 21st century.

Tickets on sale at njsymphony.org.

