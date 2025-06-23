Lez Zeppelin’s Guitarist On Not Being a Tribute Band, Recording with a Legend and Having Jimmy Page As a Fan
Lez Zeppelin Are An Amazing Band Of Musicians And all female too! It’s Terrie Carr and I was excited to catch up with Lez Zeppelin founder and guitarist Steph Paynes…
Lez Zeppelin Are An Amazing Band Of Musicians
And all female too! It's Terrie Carr and I was excited to catch up with Lez Zeppelin founder and guitarist Steph Paynes to discuss the bands upcoming area shows, and I didn't expect to have such an amazing time getting a true vibe for what the band is about. Tribute Band? Nah.....So much more.
Who Are Lez Zeppelin?
Steph Paynes- Guitar- Mandolin, Theramin
Hilary Blaze- Drums/Percussion
Dana Athens- Vocals- Harmonica
Joan Chew- Bass, Keys, Mandolin
And as you will see and hear in this interview, capturing the essence of Led Zeppelin is what the band is about. Yes, the novelty of women playing Zep tracks live was cool when the band formed over 20 years ago, but what the band has come to represent is so much more. They have recorded with legendary Led Zeppelin engineer Eddie Kramer and have jimmy Page as a fan! (Which I discuss with Steph , including playing Page solos in front of the master himself!)
Jimmy Page and Steph Paynes backstage at Lez Zeppelin gig The Garage, London 14.6.13 photo credit/copyright Judy Totton
Check Out Lez Zeppelin Live
This Friday 6/27- Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Physical Graffiti - Bergen Pac in Englewood- Tickets - https://www.bergenpac.org/
August 9th, Opening For Almost Queen- Stone Pony Summerstage
October 10th at The Vogel at The Basie Center in Red Bank
And for more on the band- Visit - https://lezzeppelin.com