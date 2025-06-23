Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Lez Zeppelin’s Guitarist On Not Being a Tribute Band, Recording with a Legend and Having Jimmy Page As a Fan

Lez Zeppelin Are An Amazing Band Of Musicians And all female too! It’s Terrie Carr and I was excited to catch up with Lez Zeppelin founder and guitarist Steph Paynes…

Terrie Carr
Vince Stefano

Lez Zeppelin Are An Amazing Band Of Musicians

And all female too! It's Terrie Carr and I was excited to catch up with Lez Zeppelin founder and guitarist Steph Paynes to discuss the bands upcoming area shows, and I didn't expect to have such an amazing time getting a true vibe for what the band is about. Tribute Band? Nah.....So much more.

Who Are Lez Zeppelin?


Steph Paynes- Guitar- Mandolin, Theramin
Hilary Blaze- Drums/Percussion
Dana Athens- Vocals- Harmonica
Joan Chew- Bass, Keys, Mandolin

And as you will see and hear in this interview, capturing the essence of Led Zeppelin is what the band is about. Yes, the novelty of women playing Zep tracks live was cool when the band formed over 20 years ago, but what the band has come to represent is so much more. They have recorded with legendary Led Zeppelin engineer Eddie Kramer and have jimmy Page as a fan! (Which I discuss with Steph , including playing Page solos in front of the master himself!)

Steph Paynes

Jimmy Page and Steph Paynes backstage at Lez Zeppelin gig The Garage, London 14.6.13 photo credit/copyright Judy Totton

Check Out Lez Zeppelin Live

This Friday 6/27- Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Physical Graffiti - Bergen Pac in Englewood- Tickets - https://www.bergenpac.org/

August 9th, Opening For Almost Queen- Stone Pony Summerstage

October 10th at The Vogel at The Basie Center in Red Bank

And for more on the band- Visit - https://lezzeppelin.com

Rock On!

Terrie Carr


Led ZeppelinLez ZeppelinTerrie Carrwdha
Terrie CarrWriter
Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.
Related Stories
Mick Ralphs, Guitarist for Bad Company & Mott the Hoople, Dies at 81
MusicMick Ralphs, Guitarist for Bad Company & Mott the Hoople, Dies at 81Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Foo Fighters Launches Digital Archive as Band Approaches 30th Year
MusicFoo Fighters Launches Digital Archive as Band Approaches 30th YearLaura Adkins
Bush Sets July Release for 10th Album, Kicks Off 26-City Tour with Shinedown
MusicBush Sets July Release for 10th Album, Kicks Off 26-City Tour with ShinedownLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect