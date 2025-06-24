6 Criminally Underrated Classic Rock Frontmen

Frontmen and Vocalists- That Deserve MORE Credit

It's Terrie Carr and this week's "Coffee Break" theme is - "Frontmen and Vocalists That deserve MORE, MORE, MORE" (as Billy Idol would say) I chose 6 of my obvious favorites that have incredible pipes and know how to lead their bands. Some of these guys are still active, others, not. But watching these video clips, you will see what I mean. (In no particular order) -

1. Steve Walsh- Kansas

Steve Walsh may be rock's most under appreciated frontman. His vocal range is magnificent, he is a multi instrumentalist, and was as hot as a BBQ in July! Fronting Kansas.....Don't believe me? Take a look... (the percussion is incredible) (Steve isn't in the thumbnail on the video, but click it and you won't be sorry- those shorts!)

2. Brad Delp- Boston

Known for his "golden voice", Brad is one of the most criminally underrated vocalists in rock. In fact his voice "IS" Classic Rock. His range is incredible and the soulful feel of his vocals were a huge part of the fact that EVERYONE has the brilliant and dynamic Boston debut album.

3. Robin Zander- Cheap Trick

Robin's voice is so highly recognizable and his presence on stage is still strong, powerful and sexy. One of rock's greatest American bands, with an incredible catalog, Cheap Trick is still going strong because of Robin's charismatic delivery of some of rock's most classic jams.

4. Corey Glover- Living Colour

Corey's powerhouse vocals have always been one of my favorite's in rock and roll- Corey can sing everything. Metal, Rock, Blues, Jazz, R&B, he's a master. He has an 'energetic quiet" that I have never observed in anyone but him. His vocals today are as good or even better than when Living Colour made their 80's debut. I literally had chills interviewing him live in the studio. Charisma baby.

5. Glenn Hughes- Trapeze, Deep Purple, Black Sablath, Black Country Communion

Glenn Hughes- What a voice! Sharing lead vocals with Coverdale in Deep Purple and parading through bands with his incredible pipes, bass mastery and swagger. Love him.

6. Phil Lynott- Thin Lizzy

Phil was the king of cool with his gorgeous stage presence, tough, scrappy song delivery and magic, gleaming bass. The definition of ROCKSTAR!

Rockstars Rule! Check out my interviews https://wdhafm.com/shows/reconnect-with-rockers/

Terrie Carr