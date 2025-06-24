Contests
Is A New Creed Album Coming

Mike Anthony
Scott Stapp

While Creed is getting set to hit the road again, new tunes aren’t off the table.  Is a new Creed Album Coming!  It’s going to take some time, but it is a very real possibility.

Creed is going to take their tour on the road again this summer playing their big hits and more.  The tour is their “Return Of The Summer Of 99 Tour.” It should be an awesome time.  In a recent interview though, lead singer Scott Stapp said Creed has been talking about creating some new tunes for the fans.

He said: . "We're taking things slow. We're rebuilding, we're relearning about each other. We're reconnecting. I think this experience has been kind of like a -- it's putting on an old glove, but we've all changed. We're all older, we have kids, we have different responsibilities and priorities in life. And we're all extremely focused."

Scott also mentioned that he’s confident that when Creed does make a new album, it could be just as good as their classics.  Now that’s a bold statement……and I love it.  It shows confidence in the band, in where they are at and also that their songwriting chops have kept up.

I think to make an album as exciting as their old stuff is to focus on their 3rd album – “Weathered”  That one really brought some heavy riffs and a good vibe with it.  I think if they could further explore that direction, they’d sound amazing, It’s truly a solid hard rock record and has some unique textures and experimental sounds on there.

They could have Mark Tremonti play some even heavier riffs and really rock the next record out.  But we’ll have to wait and see.   A good power ballad (a la “With Arms Wide Open”) would definitely help them attract fans and get them back on the charts. But that Creed solid rock sound is where it’s at!!!!

WDHA will of course keep you posted if we hear of an actual release date or timeframe for new music.  But just keep your fingers crossed -  because I for one, would love to hear from Scott and company with a  new album…..sooner rather than later!

Mike Anthony
Mike is all about having fun each afternoon. He brings you concert tickets, some fun trivia, and of course the best bands. Other interests outside of being at WDHA are drums, movies, and my family. Also, like most radio personalities, he loves live music. There's nothing like a live show to hype him up! His all-time favorite band is Metallica. But according to him, the list of others is pretty lengthy.
