Korn Goes Back to Tape Recording for New Album, Aiming to Recapture Raw Early Sound

Metal pioneers Korn will record their next release on analog tape, with the musicians performing as one unit. This marks a stark shift from current studio methods, and it aims to bring back the signature sound that defined the band's early career.

"We're doing it all on tape," said guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer to Rock Show with Daniel P. Carter. "We're all in the room, sweating it out. The tape is rolling." He announced this approach during the Download Festival in the UK.

This switch to analog follows their hit release in February 2022, Requiem, which shot to No. 1 on Billboard's Hard Rock chart. Most bands now split up recording parts, but Korn wants something different.

The band's first record in 1994 used tape machines. That choice gave their music its distinctive bite and punch. Now, they're bringing back those old methods.

Shaffer broke down the process. "The guy gives us a thumbs up in the window, and we start playing. And all of us are locked in. And if we don't get it right, we rewind the tape and we do it again. It takes more commitment."

Back in 2010, they tried the same method for Korn III: Remember Who You Are. The old-school approach helped them catch their classic vibe and enhanced the band's chemistry. Recording live in the studio again, with all the band members in the same room, will help preserve their energy for the new album. Producer Ross Robinson supports this approach.