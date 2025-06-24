Win On-Air: WDHA Presents Poppy

Listen to The Morning Mic Drop with Mike Anthony Tuesday - Friday from 6am to 10am all week for a chance to win a pair of tickets to WDHA Presents: Poppy at the Wellmont Theater on Thursday, September 4th!

Poppy, born Moriah Rose Pereira on January 1, 1995, is an American singer, songwriter, and performance artist known for her genre-defying music and surreal, often unsettling public persona. Emerging from YouTube in the mid-2010s with a series of cryptic and stylized videos, Poppy quickly garnered attention for her robotic voice, eerie mannerisms, and commentary on internet culture and celebrity. Her early work blurred the lines between art and satire, earning her a cult following fascinated by her strange, doll-like character.

Musically, Poppy began with a pop-oriented sound on her debut album Poppy.Computer (2017), before dramatically shifting genres in later projects. Her 2020 album I Disagree marked a bold fusion of pop, metal, and industrial rock, earning critical praise and distinguishing her as a boundary-pushing artist unafraid to challenge expectations. With tracks that mix sugary vocals with heavy guitar riffs and philosophical themes, Poppy carved out a unique space in alternative music.

Her artistry is not limited to music; Poppy is also a visual innovator, incorporating elaborate aesthetics and narrative continuity across her videos, live shows, and fashion. She has explored themes of identity, control, fame, and technology, often blurring reality and fiction to provoke thought and curiosity.

Poppy has continued to evolve, releasing music that spans metal, pop, punk, and experimental electronic styles. Her refusal to be boxed into any one genre or persona makes her one of the most unpredictable and innovative figures in modern music. What began as an internet enigma has transformed into a legitimate and constantly shifting artistic force. With each project, Poppy reinvents herself, proving that she is not just a character, but a deeply creative and forward-thinking artist with a distinct voice in both sound and vision.

Tickets on sale at wellmonttheater.com.

