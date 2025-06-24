Yappy Hour Returns Wednesday with Pacifico Beer @Thatcher McGhee’s
Bring Your Dog To Thatcher McGhee’s in Pompton Lakes – DHA Onsite from 6p-8p It’s Terrie Carr and when the weather gets warm I always here- “When Are You Guys…
Bring Your Dog To Thatcher McGhee's in Pompton Lakes - DHA Onsite from 6p-8p
It's Terrie Carr and when the weather gets warm I always here- "When Are You Guys Doing Yappy Hour Again"? Well, the season kicks off tomorrow (Wednesday) at Thatcher McGhee's - 6 Wanaque Avenue in Pompton Lakes with our friends from Pacifico Beer.
Pacifico Will Have Custom Dog Tags For Your Pups!
And lots of awesome things to win and so will we. Yappy Hours are a great time to kick back with our furry buddies, have a cold one and enjoy the summer. And Thatcher's has a fantastic menu and amazing outdoor patio- https://thatchermcghees.com/pompton/ ready for summer fun.
I'll be there with our DHA Dog Squad, hanging (grabbing puppy kisses, come on you know me!) and giving out swag, including tickets to our Rock The Park show with Volbeat/Halestorm and The Ghost Inside at the PNC Bank Arts Center on 8/10.
<strong>WDHA Dog Toys Will Be Up For Grabs </strong>- Or Tugs
And the pup pools will be out