Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Yappy Hour Returns Wednesday with Pacifico Beer @Thatcher McGhee’s

Bring Your Dog To Thatcher McGhee’s in Pompton Lakes – DHA Onsite from 6p-8p It’s Terrie Carr and when the weather gets warm I always here- “When Are You Guys…

Terrie Carr

Bring Your Dog To Thatcher McGhee's in Pompton Lakes - DHA Onsite from 6p-8p

It's Terrie Carr and when the weather gets warm I always here- "When Are You Guys Doing Yappy Hour Again"? Well, the season kicks off tomorrow (Wednesday) at Thatcher McGhee's - 6 Wanaque Avenue in Pompton Lakes with our friends from Pacifico Beer.

Pacifico Will Have Custom Dog Tags For Your Pups!

And lots of awesome things to win and so will we. Yappy Hours are a great time to kick back with our furry buddies, have a cold one and enjoy the summer. And Thatcher's has a fantastic menu and amazing outdoor patio- https://thatchermcghees.com/pompton/ ready for summer fun.

I'll be there with our DHA Dog Squad, hanging (grabbing puppy kisses, come on you know me!) and giving out swag, including tickets to our Rock The Park show with Volbeat/Halestorm and The Ghost Inside at the PNC Bank Arts Center on 8/10.

ToyTC Collection

<strong>WDHA Dog Toys Will Be Up For Grabs </strong>- Or Tugs

And the pup pools will be out

Powered By Pacifico Beer- Join us for Yappy hour and grab the beer that is best served with best friends - Discover more with Pacifico – pick up yours today!

TC

Pacifico BeerRock N RuffYappy Hour
Terrie CarrWriter
Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.
Related Stories
WDHA’s Rock N’ Ruff with Diamond and Cici From Denville Animal Shelter
LifestyleWDHA’s Rock N’ Ruff with Diamond and Cici From Denville Animal ShelterTerrie Carr
WDHA’s Rock N’ Ruff With Kiki
Local NewsWDHA’s Rock N’ Ruff With KikiTerrie Carr
Is Your Dog Metal? Meet MetalDogz – Metal Merch For Your Mutt
LifestyleIs Your Dog Metal? Meet MetalDogz – Metal Merch For Your MuttTerrie Carr
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect