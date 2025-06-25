Many of us have reasons for wanting to shed some pounds. However, Jelly Roll Has A Unique Weight Loss Goal. He’s not focused on just getting healthy or looking better.

Jelly Roll has tried before to lose weight. He was once over 400 pounds and was diagnosed with Atrial Fibrillation. That diagnosis scared the heck out of him and he immediately began to crash diet and walked a few miles every day. In about 3 months he was down to somewhere around 320. In just 3 months!!! Jelly said that he started to gain it back and he attributes that to not dealing with his relationship with food and addiction to it.

I think many of us can relate to what he went through and what he’s going through now. Currently he’s at 360 pounds and wants to hit 250. That’s his main goal. And you may ask , “Is he really taking the necessary steps to get there?” Well check this out- His routine currently consists of: Only eating twice a day with two snacks, doing contrast therapy, playing lots of basketball and walking three or four miles each day.

Talk about really getting after it! That’s amazing to heat that he’s doing all that and I’m very happy for him. I truly hope he succeeds. But as I mentioned, he’s got a unique goal in mind. Not the typical reasons to lose weight like many of us. For me? I want to feel better and get healthier and a big reason is vanity. I want to look good and have confidence. And I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that.

As for Jelly? Well, hitting 250 pounds means he could then do certain things like riding a roller coaster and, are you ready for this? He wants to skydive!!! I think that’s wonderful that he has some unique reasons for wanting to lose weight. It’s so difficult and for many of us we keep failing, but sometimes when you have a goal you are set on, you do everything in your power to get there.