Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Mammoth Live At Debonair Music Hall Performing “Don’t Back Down”

Mammoth Magic Video #3 From our WDHA listener exclusive with our friends in Mammoth at WDHA’s “Mammoth For Ya’ Mama” Mother’s Day listener exclusive. 300 invited Mammoth fans and WDHA…

Terrie Carr

Mammoth Magic Video #3

From our WDHA listener exclusive with our friends in Mammoth at WDHA's "Mammoth For Ya' Mama" Mother's Day listener exclusive. 300 invited Mammoth fans and WDHA listeners were invited for a once in a lifetime opportunity to see this awesome band in an intimate setting. What a night! Check out videos below.

Mammoth- Don't Back Down - Debonair Music Hall - May 11th - 2025

Mammoth- The End - Debonair Music Hall - May 11th 2025

Mammoth - Another Celebration At The End Of The World- Debonair Music Hall- May 11th 2025

WDHA Presents Mammoth and Myles Kennedy 11/14 at Wellmont Theater - Grab your tickets before they sell out- https://wellmonttheater.com

Rock On! Terrie Carr

Debonair Music HallMammothWolf Van Halen
Terrie CarrWriter
Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.
Related Stories
Bryan Adams performs onstage at the 2022 CMT Music Awards
MusicThis Day in Rock History: June 25Kelly Shearing
Overlooked Disturbed Tracks That Should Get More Attention
MusicOverlooked Disturbed Tracks That Should Get More AttentionAnne Erickson
The Rise of Nu Metal: How Korn, Limp Bizkit, and Linkin Park Shaped Rock Music of the ’90s
MusicThe Rise of Nu Metal: How Korn, Limp Bizkit, and Linkin Park Shaped Rock Music of the ’90sKelly Shearing
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect