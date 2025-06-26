Contests
Five Finger Death Punch Remakes Hits After Label Sells Masters Behind Their Back

Allen Kovac, the manager of Five Finger Death Punch, blasted Prospect Park founder Jeff Kwatinetz for selling their master recordings to Spirit Music Group without permission and tricking them into…

Laura Adkins
Guitarist Zoltan Bathory (L) and bassist Chris Kael of Five Finger Death Punch perform at Michelob ULTRA Arena on December 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

Allen Kovac, the manager of Five Finger Death Punch, blasted Prospect Park founder Jeff Kwatinetz for selling their master recordings to Spirit Music Group without permission and tricking them into signing away half their earnings from shows, songs, and merchandise. The band never got a chance to bid on the recordings.

After Prospect Park sold the recordings, Five Finger Death Punch recreated their biggest hits. The move mirrors Taylor Swift's well-known battle for control of her music and a growing trend among artists to reclaim music rights. Swift re-recorded her albums to get her rights back.

"She could have gone into a costly lawsuit, or she could have felt sorry for herself. [Instead] she just sprung into action and did what she had to do," said guitarist Zoltan Bathory to Billboard

The hard-hitting group plans to release two collections of their best work. The first set drops July 18, bringing fresh versions of fan favorites like "Under and Over It" and "Far From Home." It's called 20 Years of Five Finger Death Punch — Best of Volume 1.

Kwatinetz fired back at these accusations. "We signed them when nobody else would. We turned them into rock radio stars with nine or ten gold and platinum records. They made millions," he stated.

The new versions feature guest spots, like Maria Brink on "I Refuse." They've also redone "Jekyll and Hyde" and their cover of Bad Company's hit song. Since February, band members have recorded parts in separate studios.

Their past success speaks volumes. Two albums, The Wrong Side of Heaven and Got Your Six, peaked at second place on Billboard's main chart. American Capitalist grabbed the third spot. You can visit the Five Finger Death Punch website to get the new album, view the full tour schedule, and purchase tickets.

Five Finger Death PunchTaylor Swift
Laura AdkinsWriter
