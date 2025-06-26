Things To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: June 27-June 29

From comics and cosplay to comedy and live music, New Jersey is packed with exciting events this weekend. Garden State Comic Fest returns to West Orange, featuring top creators and unforgettable fan experiences. In Newark, fans can catch comedic performances by Jon Stewart, John Mulaney, and Pete Davidson. Incubus headlines in Atlantic City, while additional festivals across the state celebrate food, history, and summer vibes for all ages.

Garden State Comic Fest Summer 2025

What: Two-day comic festival

Two-day comic festival When: Saturday, June 28, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, June 29, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (VIP admission begins at 9:30 a.m. both days)

Saturday, June 28, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, June 29, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (VIP admission begins at 9:30 a.m. both days) Where: Richard J. Codey Arena, 560 Northfield Ave., West Orange

Richard J. Codey Arena, 560 Northfield Ave., West Orange Cost: General admission Saturday $33, Sunday $27, and two days $48; Kids (ages 11-15) $13 per day or $20 for two days; VIP Saturday $75, Sunday $60, or $90 for two days

Garden State Comic Fest is packed with comic creators, including Larry Lieber, Mark Bagley, Louise Simonson, Walter Simonson, and Jim Starlin. Fans can enjoy autograph sessions, photo ops, cosplay contests, panels, exclusive merchandise, and over 100 vendors. For comic readers and cosplayers, this is a must-attend pop culture event featuring celebrity guests, a wide range of artists, and a fun, welcoming community atmosphere.

Jon, John, and Pete

What: Comedians Jon Stewart, John Mulaney, and Pete Davidson

Comedians Jon Stewart, John Mulaney, and Pete Davidson When: Friday, June 27, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.)

Friday, June 27, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) Where: Prudential Center, 25 Lafayette St., Newark

Prudential Center, 25 Lafayette St., Newark Cost: Tickets start at $93

Comedy heavyweights Jon Stewart, John Mulaney, and Pete Davidson team up for a one-night-only event at the Prudential Center on Friday, June 27, as part of the Prudential North to Shore Festival. This special show will be a phone-free experience, with all devices secured in Yondr pouches upon entry. Prepare for an uninterrupted evening of sharp, hilarious stand-up from three of the most influential voices in comedy today.

Incubus

What: Live music with Incubus

Live music with Incubus When: Friday, June 27, 2025, at 7 p.m.

Friday, June 27, 2025, at 7 p.m. Where: Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City

Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City Cost: Tickets start at $80

Incubus will be taking the stage for their signature alt-rock sound at Hard Rock Live in Atlantic City with Manchester Orchestra and special guest Paris Jackson. Incubus has been providing music for over 20 years, with notable hits such as "Drive," "Wish You Were Here," and many more high-energy tracks. Known for their compelling lyrics and energy-packed performances, the band draws a dedicated fan base wherever they tour.

Other Events

New Jersey offers a variety of weekend events, from the Rock, Ribs, and Ridges Festival in Augusta to the Battle of Monmouth Reenactment in Manalapan. For coastal vibes and live music, head to Bradley Park for the Asbury Park Summer Fest: