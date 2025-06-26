Vampire Weekend Makes New Jersey Comeback After 16-Year Break

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 31: (L-R) Ezra Koenig and Chris Tomson of Vampire Weekend perform onstage during the 2025 MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring The Grateful Dead on January 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

After a 16-year wait, Vampire Weekend will rock Montclair's Wellmont Theater. The band plans two shows on September 15 and 16.

Each night starts with Sophisticuffs, where frontman Ezra Koenig first played music. Wes Miles of Ra Ra Riot joins in, bringing back the old school band's sound.

The Wellmont's cozy 2,500 seats mark a shift from their big venues. Last fall saw them pack Madison Square Garden twice. They've lit up Red Rocks under starlit skies and filled the Hollywood Bowl during their Only God Was Above Us tour.

Want tickets? Show up at the Wellmont box office. Can't make it? Regular sales start June 27 at 10 a.m. online.

Two band members come home with these shows. Glen Ridge raised Koenig, while Chris Tomson grew up in Imlaystown's Upper Freehold.

These shows fit into a packed schedule. The band will blast tunes at San Francisco's Outside Lands, shake Belgium's Pukkelpop Festival, and light up Mexico City's Corona Capital.