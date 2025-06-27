ENTER ONLINE: GWAR

WDHA's Metal with the Mikes is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see GWAR at the Palladium Times Square on Friday, November 21st!

GWAR is an American heavy metal band formed in Richmond, Virginia in 1984. Formed entirely of musicians and artists that knew one another in school, GWAR began as a school project. Dave Brockie, founder and vocalist of the band, helped to grow the popularity of the band, leading to continuous airplay on MTV during the 1990s.

GWAR is considered to be a “shock rock” band, each show consisting of various political and social references each show. Pushing an anti-censorship agenda, GWAR reaches far beyond the boundaries of many other bands to create a memorable (to say the least) show for their fans. They even encourage their fans to wear white t-shirts to their shows with the band’s name and show date on it – part of GWAR’s show having their minions spray the audience members with dyed-water, staining the shirts and creating unique “tour shirts.”

GWAR has retain a cult following throughout the years, with fifteen studio albums, dozens of singles, and over 820,000 records sold in the United States. The band even managed to garner two Grammy award nominations, one of which for their 1992 music-filled film. Over the years, GWAR has expanded their fan-favorite brand to games, comic books, foods, liquor, and even more.

Each member of the band plays a unique character, each having a name to go along with their character. Many of the names are definitely NSFW, but some of the more-tame names include Beefcake the Mighty, Techno Destructo, and Cornelius Carnage. GWAR founding member Dave Brockie passed away in 2014, leaving the band with no founding members due to their constant rotation of musicians. However, the band persisted, continuing to host their annual GWAR-B-Q festival in Richmond, Virginia, with music, food, vendors, and even a haunted house. To this day, the mythos and lore of the band continue to excite their fans.

Tickets on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

