Jon Crowley On How To Make Movies Here In New Jersey

If you're looking to make a movie or television show here in New Jersey, Jon Crowley is definitely the guy you want to speak with.

Jon is the Executive Director of the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission and he joins Jim Monaghan this week on Jersey Magazine to discuss the boom in economic impact and culture throughout the state with high profile productions including the Bob Dylan film A Complete Unknown, the upcoming Springsteen picture Deliver Me From Nowhere, as well as Severance, Happy Gilmore 2, and many more.

New Jersey is on pace to surpass the total production volume of 2023 and 2024 combined and the film productions have had a strong impact on the local businesses in the area of the state of the shoots.

The NJMPTVC is also offering an attractive tax incentive program (30-35%) with a diversity bonus (4%) for film productions that qualify.

Greetings From the Garden State - Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey

The World Cup is coming here to New Jersey in 2026 and to help with building the excitement, the Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey recently held an event at American Dream in East Rutherford.

Mike Ham gives of the details on the kickoff event.

Local Look