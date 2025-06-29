Contests
All Mixed Up – Kurt Reil Interview, New Grip Weeds, Bruce Springsteen

This morning on All Mixed Up, we have an extended conversation with Kurt Reil from the Grip Weeds, talking about the band's new album, plus more new music from Bruce…

Jim Monaghan
WDHA's All Mixed Up

This morning on All Mixed Up, we have an extended conversation with Kurt Reil from the Grip Weeds, talking about the band's new album, plus more new music from Bruce Springsteen, the Bongos, and more.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Smooth - Santana with Rob Thomas
The Heat Is On - Glenn Frey
Some Like It Hot - Power Station
Dog Days of Summer - Steve Conte

I'm Into Something Good (live on the Shindig! TV show) - Bobby Sherman
Hey Little Girl - Bobby Sherman
Well All Right - Bobby Sherman

Follow That Dream - Bruce Springsteen
Learning To Fly - Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
When the Stars Go Blue - Ryan Adams
Gene Clark (Broken Wing) - Grip Weeds
I Don't Want To Lose You - Smithereens
Feel A Whole Lot Better - Byrds
I Can Count On You - Rembrandts
Summertime Thing - Chuck Prophet
Sunday Love - Bruce Springsteen
Human Touch - Bruce Springsteen

Peg (take one) - Steely Dan

Peg - Steely Dan

Mission Impossible TV Theme - Lalo Schifrin
Mannix TV Theme - Lalo Schifrin
Eyewitness New Theme - Lalo Schifrin
I've Got A Secret - Bongos
Nightswimming - R.E.M.
Romeo and Juliet - Dire Straits

Kurt Reil Interview

Love Comes In Different Ways - Grip Weeds
A Whiter Shade of Pale - Procol Harum

Can't Get Enough - Bad Company
Good Lovin' Gone Bad - Bad Company
Twilight Hours - Bruce Springsteen

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet

Thanks for listening this morning.

All Mixed Up
Jim MonaghanWriter
