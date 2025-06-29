All Mixed Up – Kurt Reil Interview, New Grip Weeds, Bruce Springsteen

This morning on All Mixed Up, we have an extended conversation with Kurt Reil from the Grip Weeds, talking about the band's new album, plus more new music from Bruce Springsteen, the Bongos, and more.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Smooth - Santana with Rob Thomas

The Heat Is On - Glenn Frey

Some Like It Hot - Power Station

Dog Days of Summer - Steve Conte

I'm Into Something Good (live on the Shindig! TV show) - Bobby Sherman

Hey Little Girl - Bobby Sherman

Well All Right - Bobby Sherman

Follow That Dream - Bruce Springsteen

Learning To Fly - Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

When the Stars Go Blue - Ryan Adams

Gene Clark (Broken Wing) - Grip Weeds

I Don't Want To Lose You - Smithereens

Feel A Whole Lot Better - Byrds

I Can Count On You - Rembrandts

Summertime Thing - Chuck Prophet

Sunday Love - Bruce Springsteen

Human Touch - Bruce Springsteen

Peg (take one) - Steely Dan

Peg - Steely Dan

Mission Impossible TV Theme - Lalo Schifrin

Mannix TV Theme - Lalo Schifrin

Eyewitness New Theme - Lalo Schifrin

I've Got A Secret - Bongos

Nightswimming - R.E.M.

Romeo and Juliet - Dire Straits

Kurt Reil Interview

Love Comes In Different Ways - Grip Weeds

A Whiter Shade of Pale - Procol Harum

Can't Get Enough - Bad Company

Good Lovin' Gone Bad - Bad Company

Twilight Hours - Bruce Springsteen

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet