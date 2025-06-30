Def Leppard Heads to Atlantic City as Part of Yearly Summer Tour

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 13: Rick Savage of Def Leppard performs onstage during the “Summer Stadium” tour at Truist Park on July 13, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The British rock giants Def Leppard will shake Atlantic City's Borgata this Saturday. Their summer shows have become a must-see event for American fans.

"We love playing in America during the summer," guitarist Phil Collen said. "It's something that's an annual thing. We love the camaraderie."

Their groundbreaking 1983 release "Pyromania" shot past 10 million copies. The record gave birth to smash hits "Photograph," "Rock of Ages," and "Foolin'." The band worked with producer Mutt Lange, who pushed them to new musical heights.

"Give much of the credit to Mutt Lange," Collen said. "He preached melody and rhythm. It was also never enough for Mutt. He kept pushing us to up the ante, and because of that, we came up with some amazing verses in those songs."

Life threw massive hurdles at the band. A brutal 1984 crash cost drummer Rick Allen his left arm, yet he stayed strong. They pushed through guitarist Steve Clark's tragic 1991 death. Music trends shifted wildly, but they stood firm.

Joe Elliott still belts out the vocals, while Rick Savage handles bass and Vivian Campbell shreds guitar. Rather than rest on past glory, they keep creating fresh tracks and hitting stages worldwide.

"We do what we have to do," Collen said. "We've dealt with so much. We're like a family but it might even be bigger than that. In most families, someone leaves after they turn 18. But we've been together for more than four decades and we're still moving on."

Their fire burns bright thanks to loyal followers. "Our fans have never let go," Collen said. "They've been so supportive over the years. We put out albums, and they buy them. They come back again and again to see us live."