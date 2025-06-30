Don Felder on Finding Music In “The Vault”, The Brotherhood Of Rock Tour and Why Performing Is Better Than Ever
TC Alert- Don Felder Is Always a Fave! It’s Terrie Carr and if I told you interviewing Don Felder isn’t a favorite convo to have, I’d be lying. Don is…
TC Alert- Don Felder Is Always a Fave!
It's Terrie Carr and if I told you interviewing Don Felder isn't a favorite convo to have, I'd be lying.
Don is always so open, truthful and generous every time I speak with him, whether it's in person, on the phone or via Zoom. And of course this time was no exception.
I LOVE Catching Up With Don
"The Vault- 50 Years Of Music" Is Out
And in this episode Don talks about finding 50 years of musical gems in his "Vault" at home and re-purposing, and re- recording them as new (demos, unfinished tracks, some written with The Eagles in mind) with an amazing group of musicians that includes Steve Lukather, David Paich, Nathan East and many more who helped Don bring these unfinished songs to life. There is even a song that pays tribute to his late Eagles bandmate Glenn Frey and a killer new version of the 1981 classic "Heavy Metal".
TRACKLIST:
1. MOVE ON
2. FREE AT LEAST
3. HOLLYWOOD VICTIM
4. LAST ALL NIGHT
5. DIGITAL WORLD
6. I LIKE THE THINGS YOU DO
7. ALL GIRLS LOVE TO DANCE
8. TOGETHER FOREVER
9. HEAVY METAL
10. LET ME DOWN EASY
Don't Miss Don On "The Brotherhood Of Rock" Tour
With Styx and Kevin Cronin with TWO New Jersey dates - July 20th and The PNC Bank Arts Center and August 8th at The Freedom Mortgage Pavillion in Camden- Tickets- https://www.ticketmaster.com
And Don talks about why touring now is one of his greatest gifts and how he has no plans to pack it in and retire. Thank God! One of the great guitar masters and crafters of a sound that spans generations.
Don Felder discusses "I Like The Things You Do" in our interview - here's the video.
<strong> Fun Times In the Studio With Don</strong>
A fantastic collection for summer listening. Thank You Don- It's always a great pleasure to have you on.