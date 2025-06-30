Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Don Felder on Finding Music In “The Vault”, The Brotherhood Of Rock Tour and Why Performing Is Better Than Ever

TC Alert- Don Felder Is Always a Fave! It’s Terrie Carr and if I told you interviewing Don Felder isn’t a favorite convo to have, I’d be lying. Don is…

Terrie Carr
Michael Helms

TC Alert- Don Felder Is Always a Fave!

It's Terrie Carr and if I told you interviewing Don Felder isn't a favorite convo to have, I'd be lying.

Don is always so open, truthful and generous every time I speak with him, whether it's in person, on the phone or via Zoom. And of course this time was no exception.

I LOVE Catching Up With Don

"The Vault- 50 Years Of Music" Is Out

Frontiers Music

And in this episode Don talks about finding 50 years of musical gems in his "Vault" at home and re-purposing, and re- recording them as new (demos, unfinished tracks, some written with The Eagles in mind) with an amazing group of musicians that includes Steve Lukather, David Paich, Nathan East and many more who helped Don bring these unfinished songs to life. There is even a song that pays tribute to his late Eagles bandmate Glenn Frey and a killer new version of the 1981 classic "Heavy Metal".

TRACKLIST:
1. MOVE ON
2. FREE AT LEAST
3. HOLLYWOOD VICTIM
4. LAST ALL NIGHT
5. DIGITAL WORLD
6. I LIKE THE THINGS YOU DO
7. ALL GIRLS LOVE TO DANCE
8. TOGETHER FOREVER
9. HEAVY METAL
10. LET ME DOWN EASY

Don't Miss Don On "The Brotherhood Of Rock" Tour

With Styx and Kevin Cronin with TWO New Jersey dates - July 20th and The PNC Bank Arts Center and August 8th at The Freedom Mortgage Pavillion in Camden- Tickets- https://www.ticketmaster.com

And Don talks about why touring now is one of his greatest gifts and how he has no plans to pack it in and retire. Thank God! One of the great guitar masters and crafters of a sound that spans generations.

Don Felder discusses "I Like The Things You Do" in our interview - here's the video.

TC Collection

<strong> Fun Times In the Studio With Don</strong>

A fantastic collection for summer listening. Thank You Don- It's always a great pleasure to have you on.

Rock On!

Terrie Carr

Brotherhood Of RockDon FelderTerrie CarrThe Eagles
Terrie CarrWriter
Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.
Related Stories
Sublime Makes Comeback at Warped Tour With Bradley Nowell’s Son Leading the Band
MusicSublime Makes Comeback at Warped Tour With Bradley Nowell’s Son Leading the BandDan Teodorescu
This Day in Rock History: June 30
MusicThis Day in Rock History: June 30Kelly Shearing
This Day in Rock History: June 29
MusicThis Day in Rock History: June 29Kelly Shearing
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect