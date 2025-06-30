ENTER ONLINE: Dover Motor Speedy July 20th

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 20th!

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 roars to life Sunday, July 20 at Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Delaware. As the centerpiece of a thrilling tripleheader weekend (July 18–20), this NASCAR Cup Series race is set to be the 107th Cup race at the famed high‑banked, one‑mile concrete “Monster Mile,” one of only ten tracks to host a century-plus of Cup events.

This event carries extra weight as Race No. 4 of NASCAR’s inaugural in‑season tournament—the semifinal round where four drivers vie for a spot in a $1 million showdown.

Fans won’t just watch—Dover offers a full slate of experiences: from the Ultimate Fan Pass granting garage and pit‑road access to frontstretch and pre‑race track perks. Expect live driver introductions, music at the Grove Stage, and fireworks Saturday night—then Sunday morning Q&As before the green flag waves.

Sponsored by Autotrader and EchoPark Automotive, this high-stakes race highlights both brands’ regional investment and NASCAR’s expanding mid‑Atlantic presence. With 400 laps on the line, the Monster Mile will once again challenge America’s top drivers—and thrill fans from early‐bird tailgates to the checkered‑flag finale.

Tickets on sale at dovermotorspeedway.com.

Check out Mammoth performing "Don't Back Down" at WDHA's Mammoth For Ya' Mama at Debonair Music Hall this past May HERE.