Hollywood Undead Drops “SAVIOR” Single and Announces Fall Tour with Falling in Reverse

On June 26, Hollywood Undead released "SAVIOR" through Sumerian Records. The track marks their second offering since joining the label, following "Hollywood Forever" in 2024.

"We're all excited to follow up 'Hollywood Forever' with our newest track, 'SAVIOR.' This song is special to us, so we can't wait for the Undead Army and beyond to hear it," said the band, according to Blabbermouth.

Raw guitar power drives the track, while sharp vocals cut through with striking clarity. The lyrics tackle personal struggles and self-discovery, showcasing a more vulnerable side of the band. Behind the camera, Vicente Cordero, who shot videos for Cradle of Filth and Ministry, brought the visuals to life.

Success struck with their previous release. "Hollywood Forever" shot to No. 18 on Active Rock radio, while fans streamed it over 20.3 million times. Monthly listeners on Spotify now top 4.1 million, with total streams hitting 3.2 billion.

Hollywood Undead will join the "God Is A Weapon" tour starting on August 29 in Cincinnati. They'll storm stages with Falling in Reverse, and their 17-show run wraps up on September 26 in Las Vegas.

Fans will pack major spots like Illinois's Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre and Montreal's Bell Centre. New Jersey's PNC Bank Arts Center will host one stop. Opening acts include Slaughter To Prevail, Sleep Theory, and Point North. They'll start different shows on various dates.

In the studio, they're working on their ninth album. This follows their 2022 release, Hotel Kalifornia. The release date for the new album is still under wraps for now.