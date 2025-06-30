Operation K9 Beethoven Pairs Veterans With Rescue Dogs- Meet Their Founder Brian Reyngoudt
Operation K9 Beethoven Is An Awesome Local Organization Pairing Our Heroes With Service Dogs It’s Terrie Carr and sometimes certain stories hit much harder than others, so get ready for…
It's Terrie Carr and sometimes certain stories hit much harder than others, so get ready for a heavy hitter! I first found out what amazing work Brian and Operation K9 Beethoven was doing when Brian appeared with Jim Mongahan on "Jersey Magazine"- awhile back. Brian and I have kept in touch and it's my mission to help bring THEIR mission to light. Operation K9 Beethoven brings Veterans and Service members together with rescue dogs. It sounds so simple, and means so much, but the development, success and mission statement - "Helping Veterans, One Paw At A Time" - takes time, hard work, patience and of course funds. I wanted you all to meet one of the organizations founders - Brian Reyngoudt, and hear his perspective, history and passion for the group he co-founded.
Click To Watch My Conversation with Brian from Operation K9 Beethoven
A Veterans Journey- Please Watch
Operation K9 Beethoven's Mission Statement Is Simple
"Operation K9 Beethoven is a 501(c)(3) Nonprofit Organization
that utilizes psychiatric service dogs to promote health,
hope, and healing. We accomplish this by rescuing dogs from euthanasia
and providing Veterans and First Responders who suffer from PTSD,
depression, and other mental health issues with rescued, basic, and
advanced obedience-trained psychiatric service dogs at no charge. This
includes a kennel, bed, blanket, leash, collar, bowls, dog food, treats,
and toys.
We also spread joy by visiting healthcare settings such as Veterans’
homes, rehabilitation centers, hospitals, schools, etc., with our specially
trained and certified personal pet therapy dogs.
We are committed to helping those who Serve"
“One Paw At A Time.”
Operation "Neil"
Is so inspiring as Neil is a dog currently being trained for one of our heroes and named after Brian's father, who served our country and was a purple heart recipient. What a beautiful tribute. You can learn more about Neil and how you can help by checking out the interview and visiting the Operation K9 Beethoven website.
How Can You Help?
Their website has so much awesome information on events, initiatives and successes. https://operationk9beethoven.com
Follow Operation K9 Beethoven on social media too- https://www.facebook.com/operationk9beethoven https://www.instagram.com/operation_k9_beethoven/
I'm such a fan of this organization and everything they are doing to improve the lives of our heroes and our animal community. Stay tuned for more updates.