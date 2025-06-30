Text To Win: Adam Sandler

Text "Sandler" to the WDHA & Corona Sunbrew text line for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Adam Sandler at Madison Square Garden on Monday, September 15th!

Adam Sandler is an American actor, comedian, screenwriter, producer, and musician, known for his distinctive comedic style and successful career in both film and television. He first gained national attention as a cast member on Saturday Night Live (SNL) from 1990 to 1995, where his offbeat characters and musical parodies quickly made him a fan favorite.

After leaving SNL, Sandler transitioned into film and became one of the most bankable comedic actors in Hollywood. His early hits such as Billy Madison (1995), Happy Gilmore (1996), and The Waterboy (1998) solidified his reputation for slapstick humor and lovable, quirky characters. He founded his own production company, Happy Madison Productions, which produced many of his subsequent films, including Big Daddy (1999), 50 First Dates (2004), and Grown Ups (2010).

While best known for broad comedy, Sandler has also received praise for his dramatic roles. Performances in films like Punch-Drunk Love (2002), The Meyerowitz Stories (2017), and Uncut Gems (2019) showcased his range and earned him critical acclaim, with Uncut Gems marking a career-defining moment for his serious acting abilities.

Beyond acting, Sandler is also a talented musician, often incorporating original songs into his comedy routines. His work ethic and loyalty to his longtime collaborators have earned him both commercial success and a devoted fan base. Despite mixed reviews from critics over the years, many of his films have achieved cult status and remain popular with audiences.

Adam Sandler continues to be a prominent figure in entertainment, balancing comedy, drama, and production with a unique style that has made him a household name for over three decades.

Tickets on sale at ticketmaster.com.

Text Line Powered by:

Corona Sunbrew - Citrus and cerveza - La playa awaits!

Check out Mammoth performing "Don't Back Down" at WDHA's Mammoth For Ya' Mama at Debonair Music Hall this past May HERE.