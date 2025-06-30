Text To Win: Primus

Text "Primus" to the WDHA & Corona Sunbrew text line for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Primus at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on Monday, July 21st!

Known for their wacky, outlandish lyrics and bass-driven music, Primus got their start in 1984 in El Sobrante, California. The band has toured with many bands that are both in the same odd and funky vein as them, as well as massive names in metal such as Slayer. While the band may not be for everyone, very early on Les Claypool would tell people his band sucked while receiving praise, which turned into the band’s own catchphrase “Primus sucks”. This self-deprecating attitude has prevailed, and lends itself to the band not taking itself too seriously.

They have released a total of nine studio albums, including Primus & the Chocolate Factory with the Fungi Ensemble (2014) which is the band’s own take on 1971’s Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory’s soundtrack. The band never really had any “major chart-topping" successes, however that has not stopped the band from growing a dedicated fan base, reaching gold and platinum status for numerous records, and getting three Grammy nominations. The group also has several popular tracks including “My Name is Mud”, “Tommy the Cat”, and of course the theme song for South Park.

Tickets on sale at ticketmaster.com.

Text Line Powered by:

Corona Sunbrew - Citrus and cerveza - La playa awaits!

Check out Mammoth performing "Don't Back Down" at WDHA's Mammoth For Ya' Mama at Debonair Music Hall this past May HERE.