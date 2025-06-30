Text To Win: Shinedown

Text "Shinedown" to the WDHA & Corona Sunbrew text line for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Shinedown at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, July 20th plus a limited edition custom signed/numbered tour poster!

Formed in Jacksonville, Florida, Shinedown is a product of the failed band Dreve with a pinch of industry intuition. Brent Smith’s former band Dreve was signed to Atlantic Records in 2000, but was rather quickly dropped, with the label seeing the potential of Smith’s talent and keeping him in the fold via a development deal.

From there, Smith started writing and recruiting musicians, starting with bassist Brad Stewart, followed by guitarist Jasin Todd, and rounded out by drummer Barry Kerch. After sending some demos to Atlantic, the band’s debut album Leave a Whisper was given the green light to get polished and finished, getting released in May of 2003, and becoming certified platinum by October of 2005, a mere two weeks following the release of their second album, Us and Them.

This trend of success has only increased exponentially, as with almost every release the band found themselves in a landslide of gold, platinum, and even triple platinum certifications, and an ever-growing tour schedule. Even with the lineup changes of then-touring guitarist Zach Myers and newcomer Eric Bass stepping in to replace Jasin Todd and Brad Stewart, and substance abuse issues that nearly tore the band apart, Shinedown has persisted, and released five more albums with the current lineup. This iteration of the lineup has produced countless mega-hits for the band including the previously mentioned triple platinum track “Second Chance”, “Cut The Cord”, and their most recent platinum achievement “Monsters”.

Shinedown has been nominated for multiple awards, such as Kerrang!’s “Best International Newcomer” in 2009, Billboard Music Awards “Modern Rock” and “Rock Artist of the Year” in 2006, and, in an almost comical tradition, “Rock Artist” and/or “Rock Song” of the year by the iHeartRadio Music Awards nearly every year since 2016. Even with their pattern of falling just short when it comes to awards, Shinedown has 18 number one singles on the Billboard Mainstream Rock charts, making them the current record holders, and has never had a single fail to reach the top 5 on the chart. Billboard also named Shinedown number one on their Greatest of All Time Mainstream Rock Artists chart on June 3rd, 2021.

