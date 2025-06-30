Text To Win: WDHA Presents Buckchery

Text "Buckcherry" to the WDHA & Corona Sunbrew text line for your chance to win a pair of tickets to WDHA Presents: Buckcherry at the Starland Ballroom on Friday, July 18th!

Buckcherry formed in California in the mid-90s and made a name for themselves around Hollywood with their old-school rock n roll vibe. They signed to DreamWorks Records and released two albums - Buckcherry (1999) & Time Bomb (2001). The self-titled album was the first album under DreamWorks Records to reach gold status. This was helped by the huge success of the single "Lit Up".

The band separated in 2002, but was reformed by singer Josh Todd in 2005. They came back with a vengeance releasing arguably their most critically successful album, 15, in 2006. This album includes the singles "Sorry", "Everything" and "Next 2 You" as well as their biggest hit to date "Crazy Bitch".

Since then, seven more albums have been released and they've had support from WDHA throughout the years. It's always a blast when Buckcherry comes to town, and we've had an incredible partnership with them.

Tickets are on-sale now at starlandballroom.com.

Text Line Powered by:

Corona Sunbrew - Citrus and cerveza - La playa awaits!

Check out Mammoth performing "Don't Back Down" at WDHA's Mammoth For Ya' Mama at Debonair Music Hall this past May HERE.