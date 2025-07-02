Contests
WDHA’s Rock N’ Ruff with Dorothy from The Randolph Regional Animal Shelter

Terrie Carr
Joe Frazz

Dorothy Is A Perfect Pup!

It's Terrie Carr with another amazing adoptable from my friends at The Randolph Regional Shelter. I can't say enough about DOROTHY. A beautiful, soft mixed breed dog whose family was forced ti give her up when they could no longer care for her. Dorothy has a very special personality, in fact she was going to be an emotional support dog for the families child and she absolutely loves kids. She lights up when she sees them and is gentle and loving.

Check Out Dorothy's Video!

Dorothy Also Likes Other Dogs

She gets super happy when she sees a potential playmate and is friends with many of the dogs at the shelter. She's a medium size girl, easy to walk, loves to hit the car for an adventure and is friendly and happy. She has been at the shelter for a few months and we cab't figure out why she is stlll available.

TC Collection

Dorothy's Adoption Fee Is Covered Too

Thanks to our friends at A Taco Affair, https://atacoaffair.com who were at our Dog Days Of Summer event and generously donated back to the shelter who decided to cover Dorothy's adoption fee as Dorothy was with us at the event as well. Very cool! We love when that happens. Please note that The Randolph Regional Animal Shelter has a foster to adopt program, so if you would like to foster Dorothy, please reach out for info- https://www.randolphregionalanimalshelter.org

Check Out All Of Our Adoptables https://wdhafm.com/category/rock-n-ruff/

And "Opt To Adopt"! Terrie Carr

Terrie CarrWriter
