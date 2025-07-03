Contests
Fan Plays Oasis Song Instead of Green Day Hit, Gets Kicked Off Stage

Laura Adkins
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California.
Scott Dudelson / Stringer via Getty Images

At Luxembourg's Luxexpo, chaos struck when a concertgoer strummed the opening chords of "Wonderwall" after being invited onstage to play Green Day's "Good Riddance." Billie Joe Armstrong snatched his guitar back in disbelief.

"You told me you could play this one!" Armstrong quipped at the fan, according to Billboard. The singer's face twisted in shock as the unmistakable Oasis tune filled the air.

The incident unfolded during the show's finale. Armstrong, who often picks fans for guitar spots, tried coaching the misguided player back to the right track. His patience ran thin as the wrong notes kept coming.

The singer watched the fan exit with security, muttering, "Nice try." He then took control, playing the intended song himself to wrap up the night.

Oasis lead singer Liam Gallagher couldn't resist weighing in. "Best song of the night," he quipped, as reported by NME. Fan videos went viral on TikTok, generating laughter and showcasing the light-hearted interaction between the band and the fan.

The timing adds spice to the story. Oasis starts its first tour in 15 years on July 4 in Cardiff. The Gallagher brothers will share a stage again after their long split.

Green Day continues its Saviors Tour through Europe. Shows in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Greece await. Then, they'll cross the Atlantic for dates across the Americas until September's end.

This wasn't the only strange moment on tour. At Germany's Hurricane Festival, Armstrong stopped mid-show when a fan sprayed water at him.

The band hit a career peak in May with their Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Bassist Mike Dirnt welcomed fans, saying, “I hope everybody comes here and takes pictures for as long as you want to and as long as you can,” per Billboard.

Green DayOasis
Laura AdkinsWriter
