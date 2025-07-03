Fan Plays Oasis Song Instead of Green Day Hit, Gets Kicked Off Stage

At Luxembourg's Luxexpo, chaos struck when a concertgoer strummed the opening chords of "Wonderwall" after being invited onstage to play Green Day's "Good Riddance." Billie Joe Armstrong snatched his guitar back in disbelief.

"You told me you could play this one!" Armstrong quipped at the fan, according to Billboard. The singer's face twisted in shock as the unmistakable Oasis tune filled the air.

The incident unfolded during the show's finale. Armstrong, who often picks fans for guitar spots, tried coaching the misguided player back to the right track. His patience ran thin as the wrong notes kept coming.

The singer watched the fan exit with security, muttering, "Nice try." He then took control, playing the intended song himself to wrap up the night.

Oasis lead singer Liam Gallagher couldn't resist weighing in. "Best song of the night," he quipped, as reported by NME. Fan videos went viral on TikTok, generating laughter and showcasing the light-hearted interaction between the band and the fan.

The timing adds spice to the story. Oasis starts its first tour in 15 years on July 4 in Cardiff. The Gallagher brothers will share a stage again after their long split.

Green Day continues its Saviors Tour through Europe. Shows in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Greece await. Then, they'll cross the Atlantic for dates across the Americas until September's end.

This wasn't the only strange moment on tour. At Germany's Hurricane Festival, Armstrong stopped mid-show when a fan sprayed water at him.