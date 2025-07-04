Text To Win: Pantera

Text "Pantera" to the WDHA & Corona Sunbrew text line for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Pantera at the PNC Bank Arts Center on Thursday, July 31st!

American heavy metal band Pantera was formed in 1981 in Texas by the Abbott brothers, Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul. Originally a glam metal band, they quickly lost that in favor of a heavier thrash metal sound for their album releases. Their breakthrough album, Cowboys from Hell, released in 1990 and is their fifth studio release, but considered by both fans and the band to be their “official” debut. Pantera’s sound and energy lead to a few touring dates as well as festival performances.

Their seventh studio release, Far Beyond Driven, came out in 1994 and debuted No. 1 in both the United States and in Australia on the album charts. The song “I’m Broken” earned Pantera their first Grammy nomination for Best Metal Performance.

Phil Anselmo joined Pantera at the age of eighteen, after the band had been searching for a new vocalist once again. Over the years, there had been a growing tension between Anselmo and the brothers, which led to the disbandment of the group, with Darrell and Vinnie forming Damageplan as their new project. Tragedy struck, when Darrell was killed during a performance in Ohio, alongside several audience members, security, and venue employees that were either killed or injured at the event. After the news broke, album sales of both Damageplan and Pantera skyrocketed – their popularity reawaken in the wake of tragedy.

In 2022, after years of relative silence from ex members, Anselmo and Rex Brown reunited alongside new members Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante to form a new era of Pantera. This new lineup has toured the world, headlining some of the biggest festivals in the US and abroad, and have been opening for Metallica since 2023. Joining them on this headlining tour will be the mighty Vikings themselves, Amon Amarth.

Tickets on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

