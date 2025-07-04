Text To Win: Summer of Loud

Text "Summer" to the WDHA & Corona Sunbrew text line for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Summer of Loud featuring I Prevail, Beartooth, Parkway Drive, and Killswitch Engage at the PNC Bank Arts Center on Thursday, July 24th!

I Prevail was formed in Southfield, Michigan in 2013. At the end of 2014, the band released their first single, a cover of Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space” on YouTube, which proceeded to hit number 90 on the Billboard Hot 100 and 23 on the US Mainstream Rock Songs charts, and as of 2024 has over 77 million views and Over 130 million streams on Spotify. Two weeks later, riding the massive increase in popularity, the fledgling band released their debut EP Heart vs. Mind and began to tour with bands such as Crown the Empire and Pop Evil.

In 2016, the band would release their debut album Lifelines, which contained their next big single “Scars”, both of which would become certified Gold by the RIAA. The band has continued to grow and has toured across the world, playing with bands such as A Day To Remember, Beartooth, and Pierce The Veil has released two more full length albums in Trauma (2019), which was nominated for Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance for the lead single “Bow Down” at the Grammys, and True Power (2022).

American rockers Beartooth was founded in 2012 by Caleb Shomo in Columbus, Ohio. Shomo, originally from crabcore band Attack Attack!, started Beartooth as a one man band, writing and recording every part himself before bringing in other members in 2013. Their debut EP, Sick, dropped in 2013 and was quickly followed by the full length debut Disgusting (2014) Since then, they have released Aggressive (2016), Disease (2018), and Below (2021), with their most recent release The Surface coming in October of 2023.

Beartooth played a set at the 2013 Vans Warped Tour and went on to play for the tour’s full run in 2015. Beartooth has since toured with popular metal and rock bands such as Slipknot, Bring Me the Horizon, and A Day to Remember. Since their inception, Beartooth has won two awards for Best Breakthrough Band in 2016 and 2017 and was featured in a 2014 Rolling Stone article as one of ten featured artists that the world needs to know about. Their biggest hit, “In Between,” was recently certified platinum by the RIAA.

Hailing from Byron Bay, New South Wales in Australia, Parkway Drive have quickly made a name for themselves as a powerhouse in the metalcore genre. Getting their start in 2003, the band’s popularity has grown exponentially, going from a small local act to headlining massive festivals. The five-piece band, comprised of vocalist Winston McCall, bassist Jia O’Connor, drummer Ben Gordon, and guitarists Jeff Ling and Luke Kilpatrick, has released seven full length albums, the most recent being 2022’s Darker Still. The band first started to break into international charts with 2010’s Deep Blue, but really started to put up numbers with 2015’s Ire.

Parkway Drive have toured extensively worldwide and have begun to create more and more intricate live shows. The band has expanded their stage presence with pyro that takes up the entire stage and a rotating drum set, and even incorporating molotov cocktails being thrown on stage. They have toured with the likes of Lorna Shore, The Devil Wears Prada, and Killswitch Engage. The band has even begun the process of recording a live album at the legendary Sydney Opera House featuring a full live orchestra, with the show being filmed taking place in June 2025.

Formed in Massachusetts in 1999, metalcore stalwarts Killswitch Engage quickly grew to be champions of the genre. The band has had two vocalists, current and founding vocalist Jesse Leach and former vocalist Howard Jones, both of which contributing hits and genre staples. Otherwise, the band is made up of bassist Mike D’Antonio, drummer Justin Foley, and guitarists Joel Stroetzel and Adam “D” Dutkiewicz. Between both vocalists, Killswitch engage has released 9 albums, the most recent being This Consequence during the latter half of February 2025.

The biggest release for the band is arguably 2006’s As Daylight Dies, as it is not only their only platinum record, but it also contains two of their certified singles and biggest hits in “My Curse” and a cover a Dio’s “Holy Diver”. Killswitch Engage has toured with everyone from Anthrax to Trivium, even touring with Howard Jones’ new band Light The Torch and bringing him on stage for a handful of songs. The band has been nominated for three Grammy awards for Best Metal Performance, as well as several other awards including Metal Hammer Golden Gods, where they won three awards over four nominations.

Also joining on the Summer of Loud will be Australia's The Amity Affliction; Dayton, Ohio's The Devil Wears Prada; Australia's Alpha Wolf; and Orlando, Florida's Dark Devine.

Tickets are on sale now at livenation.com.

Text Line Powered by:

Corona Sunbrew - Citrus and cerveza - La playa awaits!

Check out Mammoth performing "Don't Back Down" at WDHA's Mammoth For Ya' Mama at Debonair Music Hall this past May HERE.