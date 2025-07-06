A Breath For Allesandra Update

Contests
This morning on Jersey Magazine, Larry and Anne Marie Del Principe return to give Jim Monaghan an update on A Breath For Allesandra.

A Breath for Alessandra is a 501 (c) (3) that was started in memory of Alessandra Del Principe, a Bridgewater Raritan High School graduate and Bridgewater resident who passed away suddenly from an asthma attack at her sister's wedding in 2021.

Larry and Anne Marie were previously guests on April 27.

Greetings From the Garden State - Catching Up With Governor Murphy

Greetings From the Garden State host Mike Ham is on the road this weekend, talking about his upcoming segment with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, and getting a breakfast order for Wawa from Jim Monaghan.

Local Look

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, Chris Swendeman has you covered with this week's Local Look segment.

