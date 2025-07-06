Inside the Record Plant Studios, New Music From Bruce, Foo Fighters
This morning on All Mixed Up we chat with Martin Porter and David Goggin about their new book Buzz Me In - Inside the Record Plant Studios. There's more new music from Bruce Springsteen, the Foo Fighters, Lemonheads, and Barbra Streisand.
Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton
4th of July - Aimee Mann
4th of July Asbury Park (Sandy) - Hollies
Fifth of July - Terry Reid
How I Fell - Rob Laufer
The Poor Side of Town - Bruce Springsteen
The Poor Side of Town - Johnny Rivers
Repo Man - Bruce Springsteen
Secret Agent Man - Johnny Rivers
Soul Bender - Grip Weeds
I Can See For Miles - Who
Open My Eyes - Todd Rundgren
Dreaming In Stereo - Jellybricks
The Salt In My Tears - Martin Briley
Roll To Me - del Amitri
Love Is Only Sleeping - Monkees
I've Got A Secret - Bongos
Don't Know What It Means - Tedeschi Trucks Band
In the Margin - Lemonheads
Ventura Highway (take 4) - America
Ventura Highway - America
American Tune (demo) - Paul Simon
American Tune - Paul Simon
The Very Thought of You - Barbra Streisand and Bob Dylan
Sometimes Love Ain't Enough - Patty Smyth and Don Henley
Gold Dust Woman - Warren Haynes with Grace Potter and Railroad Earth
You're All I Need To Get By - Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell
Because the Night - Patti Smith
Martin Porter/David Goggin Interview
Straight Into Darkness - Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
The Fever - Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes
Without Love - Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes
Today's Song - Foo Fighters
Cinnamon Girl -Neil Young
American Equator - Pete Mancini
Minutes To Memories - John Mellencamp
Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet
Thanks for listening this morning.