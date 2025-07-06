Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Inside the Record Plant Studios, New Music From Bruce, Foo Fighters

This morning on All Mixed Up we chat with Martin Porter and David Goggin about their new book Buzz Me In – Inside the Record Plant Studios. There’s more new…

Jim Monaghan
WDHA's All Mixed Up

This morning on All Mixed Up we chat with Martin Porter and David Goggin about their new book Buzz Me In - Inside the Record Plant Studios. There's more new music from Bruce Springsteen, the Foo Fighters, Lemonheads, and Barbra Streisand.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

4th of July - Aimee Mann
4th of July Asbury Park (Sandy) - Hollies
Fifth of July - Terry Reid
How I Fell - Rob Laufer

The Poor Side of Town - Bruce Springsteen
The Poor Side of Town - Johnny Rivers
Repo Man - Bruce Springsteen
Secret Agent Man - Johnny Rivers

Soul Bender - Grip Weeds
I Can See For Miles - Who
Open My Eyes - Todd Rundgren
Dreaming In Stereo - Jellybricks
The Salt In My Tears - Martin Briley
Roll To Me - del Amitri
Love Is Only Sleeping - Monkees
I've Got A Secret - Bongos
Don't Know What It Means - Tedeschi Trucks Band
In the Margin - Lemonheads

Ventura Highway (take 4) - America
Ventura Highway - America
American Tune (demo) - Paul Simon
American Tune - Paul Simon

The Very Thought of You - Barbra Streisand and Bob Dylan
Sometimes Love Ain't Enough - Patty Smyth and Don Henley
Gold Dust Woman - Warren Haynes with Grace Potter and Railroad Earth
You're All I Need To Get By - Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell
Because the Night - Patti Smith

Martin Porter/David Goggin Interview


Straight Into Darkness - Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

The Fever - Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes
Without Love - Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes

Today's Song - Foo Fighters
Cinnamon Girl -Neil Young
American Equator - Pete Mancini
Minutes To Memories - John Mellencamp

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet

Thanks for listening this morning.

All Mixed UpJim Monaghan
Jim MonaghanWriter
Related Stories
WDHA's All Mixed Up
105.5 WDHAAll Mixed Up – Kurt Reil Interview, New Grip Weeds, Bruce SpringsteenJim Monaghan
Jersey Magazine
105.5 WDHAJon Crowley On How To Make Movies Here In New JerseyJim Monaghan
WDHA's All Mixed Up
105.5 WDHAAll Mixed Up – More New Bruce, Interviews With Carmine Appice, Joe D’Urso, Jake ThistleJim Monaghan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect