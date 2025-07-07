Contests
Matt Cameron Leaves Pearl Jam After 27 Years as Drummer

After almost 30 years behind the drums, Matt Cameron is leaving Pearl Jam on July 7, 2025.

UNSPECIFIED – JUNE 24: In this screengrab, Matt Cameron of Pearl Jam performs during All In WA: A Concert For COVID-19 Relief on June 24, 2020 in Washington.

(Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for All In WA)

After almost 30 years behind the drums, Matt Cameron is leaving Pearl Jam on July 7, 2025.

"This has been an incredible journey," said Cameron, per Ultimate Classic Rock. "Thank you to the crew, staff, worldwide fans, and my bandmates Jeff Ament, Eddie Vedder, Mike McCready, and Stone Gossard for the opportunity of a lifetime."

The band called their outgoing drummer a "singular and true powerhouse of a musician" who pushed their music forward since 1998, both on stage and in the recording studio.

Cameron's musical background is deeply rooted in Seattle. Starting with Bam Bam and Skin Yard, he hit it big with Soundgarden in 1986. He played on all their studio albums, and also worked with Temple of the Dog.

Though he officially joined Pearl Jam during the 1998 Yield Tour, Cameron's ties to the band started years before. He played drums on their first demos in 1990, eventually becoming their full-time drummer after Jack Irons stepped down.

When Soundgarden got back together in 2010, Cameron balanced his time between both bands until Chris Cornell's death in 2017. His impressive career earned him two Grammy Awards with Soundgarden and two spots in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame - first with Pearl Jam in 2017, then Soundgarden in 2025.

In 2016, Rolling Stone put him at number 52 on their list of greatest drummers. While fans wonder about upcoming concerts and new music, Pearl Jam hasn't said who will take over on drums.

Pearl Jam
