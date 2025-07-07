Contests
LISTEN LIVE

TC Talks Bon Scott and The Bon Birthday Bash with Corey Glover and John Jackson

Happy Birthday Bon Scott It’s Terrie Carr and July 9th marks Bon Scott’s 79th Birthday! A frontman like no other, Bon’s vocals, style and lyrical delivery brought AC/DC into the…

Terrie Carr
Chipster Entertainment

Happy Birthday Bon Scott

Chipster Entertainment

It's Terrie Carr and July 9th marks Bon Scott's 79th Birthday! A frontman like no other, Bon's vocals, style and lyrical delivery brought AC/DC into the forefront of rock until his untimely death in 1980 at the age of 33. Bon's birthday will not be forgotten and I was excited to catch up with John Jackson who runs the Bon Scott estate and Living Colour legend Corey Glover about the upcoming "Second Annual Bon Scott Birthday Bash" at The Bowery Electric in NYC AND the legacy that Bon has left behind.

How To Get Tickets-

Hit the "Official" Bon Scott website - https://bonscottofficial.com or https://www.ticketweb.com/ or https://www.theboweryelectric.com/tm-event/2nd-annual-bon-scott-birthday-bash/for this cool event and in the interview we started out talking about the event, and ended up talking about being Bon fans and total AC/DC geeks! It was so much fun. Corey tells us what song he will be singing and John fills us in on how and why Bon's family and the AC/DC band felt he was the right guy to to promote and keep the Bon Scott jistory and legacy important for generations to come. I had a blast hanging with John and Corey and loved hearing their AC/DC stories and the magic behind the one and only Bon Scott.

Some Of Bon Scott's Legendary Moments

Thanks Corey and John and Thanks Bon! And Happy Birthday- Terrie Carr

AC/DCBon ScottCorey GloverJohn JacksonLiving ColourTerrie Carr
Terrie CarrWriter
Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.
Related Stories
Queen Nearly Skipped Iconic Live Aid Show Over Initial Doubts
MusicQueen Nearly Skipped Iconic Live Aid Show Over Initial DoubtsJosh Faiola
Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco performs onstage wearing an all black ensemble
MusicThis Day in Rock History: July 6Kelly Shearing
Bill Ward, Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler and Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath appear at a press conference to announce their first new album in 33 years and a world tour in 2012 at the Whisky a Go Go on November 11, 2011 in West Hollywood, California.
MusicBack To The Beginning: Setlist from Final Black Sabbath ShowErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect