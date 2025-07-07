TC Talks Bon Scott and The Bon Birthday Bash with Corey Glover and John Jackson
Happy Birthday Bon Scott It’s Terrie Carr and July 9th marks Bon Scott’s 79th Birthday! A frontman like no other, Bon’s vocals, style and lyrical delivery brought AC/DC into the…
It's Terrie Carr and July 9th marks Bon Scott's 79th Birthday! A frontman like no other, Bon's vocals, style and lyrical delivery brought AC/DC into the forefront of rock until his untimely death in 1980 at the age of 33. Bon's birthday will not be forgotten and I was excited to catch up with John Jackson who runs the Bon Scott estate and Living Colour legend Corey Glover about the upcoming "Second Annual Bon Scott Birthday Bash" at The Bowery Electric in NYC AND the legacy that Bon has left behind.
How To Get Tickets-
Hit the "Official" Bon Scott website - https://bonscottofficial.com or https://www.ticketweb.com/ or https://www.theboweryelectric.com/tm-event/2nd-annual-bon-scott-birthday-bash/for this cool event and in the interview we started out talking about the event, and ended up talking about being Bon fans and total AC/DC geeks! It was so much fun. Corey tells us what song he will be singing and John fills us in on how and why Bon's family and the AC/DC band felt he was the right guy to to promote and keep the Bon Scott jistory and legacy important for generations to come. I had a blast hanging with John and Corey and loved hearing their AC/DC stories and the magic behind the one and only Bon Scott.