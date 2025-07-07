Text To Win: Def Leppard

Contests
Text "Leppard" to the WDHA & Corona Sunbrew text line when you hear a Def Leppard song on air for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Def Leppard at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on Sunday, July 20th!

Def Leppard is an English rock band that formed in 1976 and found commercial success through the 1980s. Their sophomore album released in 1981 called High ‘n’ Dry was produced by the legendary Mutt Lange. He helped the band define their hard rock style that led to arena rock fame. This album included the hit single “Bringin’ On The Heartbreak”, which was one of the first music videos played on MTV in 1982. Their album Pyromania was released two years late in 1983 and included major hit singles like “Rock of Ages” and “Photograph”, and would later become certified Diamond by the RIAA.

A year later on New Years Eve 1984, drummer Rick Allen was in an auto accident the cost him his left arm. Def Leppard supported Allen as he adjusted his drumming techniques and utilized his feet along with his right arm on a custom drum kit. The band was able to continue and released their landmark album Hysteria in 1987 which included hits singles like “Animal”, “Hysteria”, “Armageddon It”, “Rocket”, and arguably their biggest hit “Pour Some Sugar On Me”. Hysteria would go on to surpass the RIAA's Diamond rating and currently sits at 12x Platinum.

Def Leppard has continued to be active both touring and recording. They have a total of 12 studio albums, along with 2 EPs, and 4 live albums, with their latest album, Diamond Star Halos released in 2022. However, they are working on number 13 eying a 2025 or 2026 release date and having already released the single "Just Like 73" featuring Tom Morello.

From 12:05am on 7/7/25 to 11:55pm on 7/10/25, text "Leppard" to 973-292-1055 to enter this text to win contest. Five (5) random entrants will win a pair of tickets (2) to see Def Leppard at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts valued at $78.00 each (plus fees), courtesy of Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. Must be at least 18 years old and legal residents of the United States. Unless otherwise specified, listeners are eligible to win in station’s contests; a prize valued under $600 only once every seven (7) days and a prize valued at $600 or more, only once every thirty (30) days. Only one winner per household (whether related or not) is permitted in any contest. Otherwise, WDHA's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Promo team member Nick Polis has been rocking since day one. A drum set at 3 years old, a guitar at 10, and a Sony Discman instead of an MP3 player in middle school, he was raised on classic rock that slowly expanded to create his diverse music taste. After he started high school and attended the Vans Warped Tour, he had become a concert junkie, seeing live music whenever he could. This love for music pushed him towards his start in radio, as while at Seton Hall he became involved in the school's station WSOU. From there, Nick discovered his passion for radio, and further passion for photography. Now, he is a member of Team DHA, popping up wherever you least expect him. A bar to watch the Big Game? He's there. Headed to your local convenience store for a NJ Lottery ticket? There as well. Checking out your new favorite band? His camera and Hawaiian shirts are right there with you.
