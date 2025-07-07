Text To Win: The Who at Madison Square Garden

Text "Who" to the WDHA & Corona Sunbrew text line for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see The Who at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, August 30th!

Formed in 1964 in London, England, The Who are considered one of the biggest, most influential rock bands of all time. Their influence expands past just the music, as they had a hand in creating things like the Marshall stack, large PA systems, developing the rock opera, and more. Currently they only have two founding members, vocalist Roger Daltrey and guitarist Pete Townshend. The group also became known early on for being a part of an auto-destructive art movement, often destroying various pieces of equipment including guitars and drums on stage following their performances.

The first single the band released was “I Can’t Explain” in 1965, becoming a top 10 hit in the UK and was quickly followed by hit single after hit single, including “My Generation”, “Happy Jack”, and “Pictures of Lily”. In 1969, a mere five years after their formation, The Who released Tommy, a concept rock opera album that told a story following a “deaf, dumb, and blind kid” through his life. The album was one of the biggest, most important releases in rock history, eventually leading to a movie adaptation of the story being overseen by the band.

The Who would continue to play, even with the unfortunate passing of their drummer Keith Moon coming in 1978 and bassist John Entwistle in 2002. They have earned 7 releases certified gold by the RIAA and 16 platinum releases spread over 12 studio albums, 4 EPs, 18 live albums, and 36 compilations. With hits like “Baba O’Riley”, “I Can See for Miles”, “Behind Blue Eyes”, “My Generation”, and countless more, the band has earned their lasting legacy, as well as the chance to finally hang up the guitars with one final farewell tour.

