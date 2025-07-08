Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Def Leppard Packs Atlantic City Concert, Rocks Through 18 Hits

The walls shook at Borgata Event Center as Def Leppard blasted their first notes on June 28, 2025. The British rockers kicked off their Summer Tour 2025 with raw power…

Jim Mayhew

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 13: Rick Savage of Def Leppard performs onstage during the “Summer Stadium” tour at Truist Park on July 13, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

 (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The walls shook at Borgata Event Center as Def Leppard blasted their first notes on June 28, 2025. The British rockers kicked off their Summer Tour 2025 with raw power and precision.

Thunder struck when the first chords of "Rock, Rock (Till You Drop)" split the air. The band stormed through "Rocket" and "Let's Get Rocked," as reported by Sonic Perspectives.

Each member brought their A-game. Joe Elliott's voice cut through the noise like a knife. Guitars screamed under the skilled hands of Vivian Campbell and Phil Collen. Rick Savage's bass pumped life into each song, while Rick Allen's drums kept the crowd's hearts beating in time.

The night flowed between wild rock anthems and soft moments. The band switched gears smoothly, from face-melting solos to stripped-down takes on classics. Their acoustic version of "Two Steps Behind" had phones swaying in the dark.

The hits kept coming. "Animal" got fists pumping. "Armageddon It" shook the floor. "Bringin' on the Heartbreak" had voices rising to the rafters. For the grand finale, they unleashed a triple punch: "Rock of Ages," "Photograph," and "Pour Some Sugar on Me."

The crowd matched the band's fire. Old-school fans in vintage shirts stood next to new blood, all singing at the top of their lungs. This electric night marked just the start of their summer run.

Want to catch the magic? Check out defleppard.com/tour for tickets. These rock giants have sold more than 100 million albums, and they're still going strong.

Def Leppard
Jim MayhewWriter
Related Stories
Aerosmith
MusicAerosmith Needs to Get the Back To The Beginning TreatmentErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Steve Gaines, Ronnie Van Zant, Gary Rossington and Allen Collins are performing with ' Lynyrd Skynyrd' at the Day on the Green at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, CA.
MusicLynyrd Skynyrd’s Last Concert: Complete Song Breakdown and Legacy AnalysisKelly Shearing
Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
MusicBack To The Beginning Raises $190M for CharityErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect