Def Leppard Packs Atlantic City Concert, Rocks Through 18 Hits

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 13: Rick Savage of Def Leppard performs onstage during the “Summer Stadium” tour at Truist Park on July 13, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The walls shook at Borgata Event Center as Def Leppard blasted their first notes on June 28, 2025. The British rockers kicked off their Summer Tour 2025 with raw power and precision.

Thunder struck when the first chords of "Rock, Rock (Till You Drop)" split the air. The band stormed through "Rocket" and "Let's Get Rocked," as reported by Sonic Perspectives.

Each member brought their A-game. Joe Elliott's voice cut through the noise like a knife. Guitars screamed under the skilled hands of Vivian Campbell and Phil Collen. Rick Savage's bass pumped life into each song, while Rick Allen's drums kept the crowd's hearts beating in time.

The night flowed between wild rock anthems and soft moments. The band switched gears smoothly, from face-melting solos to stripped-down takes on classics. Their acoustic version of "Two Steps Behind" had phones swaying in the dark.

The hits kept coming. "Animal" got fists pumping. "Armageddon It" shook the floor. "Bringin' on the Heartbreak" had voices rising to the rafters. For the grand finale, they unleashed a triple punch: "Rock of Ages," "Photograph," and "Pour Some Sugar on Me."

The crowd matched the band's fire. Old-school fans in vintage shirts stood next to new blood, all singing at the top of their lungs. This electric night marked just the start of their summer run.