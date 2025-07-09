New Jersey Kicks Off First-Ever Craft Beer Week To Support Local Breweries

The Garden State launches its first Craft Beer Week this July, putting small brewers in the spotlight. Despite having 141 breweries, New Jersey ranks just 41st nationwide in breweries per person.

"It's the next renaissance of New Jersey craft beer," said Brie Devlin, Executive Director of the Brewers Guild of New Jersey, per the Jersey Bites.

The kickoff starts at Caldwell's Cloverleaf Tavern. Their pork roll brunch runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 13. Later that day, The Landing fills glasses in Hillsborough until 8 p.m. Down south, Williamstown's Cinder Bar hosts tastings from noon to 4 p.m.

Two fresh faces drive this push forward. The Guild picked Devlin and Marketing Director Kaci Collins to run the show. Their mission? Fix a big problem. "The average New Jersey beer drinker doesn't know about locals," Devlin pointed out.

Spots across the state will dish up food deals and pour local brews all week. Want to catch the finale? Head to The Stirling Hotel on July 19 at 5 p.m.

This big push comes right after New Jersey cut red tape for breweries. By getting more folks to try local beer, the Guild aims to boost the state's standing among craft beer fans nationwide.