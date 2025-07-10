WDHA’s Rock N’ Ruff with Gaiden From Randolph Regional Animal Shelter
Gaiden Is A Senior Husky Who Is A Great Dog Rock N’ Ruff is back with another amazing pup, this time a senior gentleman who is a purebred Husky, gentle,…
Gaiden Is A Senior Husky Who Is A Great Dog
Rock N' Ruff is back with another amazing pup, this time a senior gentleman who is a purebred Husky, gentle, smart, super affectionate, and wonderful. It's Terrie Carr, and as you probably guessed, I fell in love with Gaiden!
Check Out Gaiden's Video
I met up with Gaiden, his foster dad Jesse, his foster brother (Husky) Dire, and shelter manager Sunny Nowell at Hometowne Pet Shoppe to get to know this lovely elder statesdog, and we had such a good time.
Gaiden was at our Dog Days Of Summer event and that's where I first met him and I was shocked this handsome fella didn't find his forever match. He's such and easy dog.
Gaiden found himself at another shelter after being dumped by his owner, (literally walked into the shelter and walked out) and was lucky to move his paws to the Randolph Regional Animal shelter after Sunny and her crew secured a foster home for him. Gaiden gets along great with his energetic foster brother and is ready to find a family of his own. He is a mellow boy too, making him a great fit for just about anyone.
Jesse, Dire Gaiden and me!
Want To Adopt Gaiden? Here's How
It's so easy to set up a meet and greet with shelter dogs, and if you would like to meet Gaiden reach out to the shelter at https://www.randolphregionalanimalshelter.org or stop by 97 Ironia Road Mendham NJ 07945
Adoptions- By appointment only
Adoption fees
Dogs and cats - $50 – all spayed, neutered, vaccinated
Looking for 2? Adopt one get one free!
Kittens are $150 each and $250 for two (includes spay/neuter).
* Approved application required for all adoptions.
Thanks for checking out our awesome adoptables on Rock N' Ruff!