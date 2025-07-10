Contests
WDHA's Rock N' Ruff with Gaiden From Randolph Regional Animal Shelter

Gaiden Is A Senior Husky Who Is A Great Dog Rock N’ Ruff is back with another amazing pup, this time a senior gentleman who is a purebred Husky, gentle,…

Terrie Carr
Gaiden
Sunny Nowell

Gaiden Is A Senior Husky Who Is A Great Dog

Rock N' Ruff is back with another amazing pup, this time a senior gentleman who is a purebred Husky, gentle, smart, super affectionate, and wonderful. It's Terrie Carr, and as you probably guessed, I fell in love with Gaiden!

Check Out Gaiden's Video

I met up with Gaiden, his foster dad Jesse, his foster brother (Husky) Dire, and shelter manager Sunny Nowell at Hometowne Pet Shoppe to get to know this lovely elder statesdog, and we had such a good time.

Gaiden was at our Dog Days Of Summer event and that's where I first met him and I was shocked this handsome fella didn't find his forever match. He's such and easy dog.

Gaiden found himself at another shelter after being dumped by his owner, (literally walked into the shelter and walked out) and was lucky to move his paws to the Randolph Regional Animal shelter after Sunny and her crew secured a foster home for him. Gaiden gets along great with his energetic foster brother and is ready to find a family of his own. He is a mellow boy too, making him a great fit for just about anyone.

TC Collection

Jesse, Dire Gaiden and me!

Want To Adopt Gaiden? Here's How

It's so easy to set up a meet and greet with shelter dogs, and if you would like to meet Gaiden reach out to the shelter at https://www.randolphregionalanimalshelter.org or stop by 97 Ironia Road Mendham NJ 07945

Adoptions- By appointment only

Adoption fees
Dogs and cats - $50 – all spayed, neutered, vaccinated

Looking for 2?  Adopt one get one free!
Kittens are $150 each and $250 for two (includes spay/neuter). 
* Approved application required for all adoptions.

Thanks for checking out our awesome adoptables on Rock N' Ruff!

Opt To Adopt! Terrie Carr

Adoptable HuskyGaidenRandolph Regional Animal ShelterRock N Ruff
Terrie Carr
Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.
