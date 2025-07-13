All Mixed Up – New Mike Campbell, Neal Casal, Joe Bonamassa
This morning on All Mixed Up, Jim Monaghan premieres a brand new song from Joe Bonamassa's forthcoming album, plus new music from Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs, and a previously unreleased song from Neal Casal.
Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton
For A Dancer - Jackson Browne
Into the Fire - Bruce Springsteen
One (Songs of Surrender) - U2
Heart of the Heartland - Mike Campbell the Dirty Knobs
Silver Dollar - Neal Casal
Woodstock - Matthews Southern Comfort
Harvest Moon - Neil Young
Bitter Ender - Mary Chapin Carpenter
Breakthrough - Joe Bonamassa
Season of the Witch - Stephen Stills and Al Kooper
Barabajagal - Donovan
Sunshine Superman - Bongos
I've Got A Secret - Bongos
Look Into It - Bill Lloyd
When My Baby's Beside Me - Big Star
Sultans of Swing (demo) - Dire Straits
Sultans of Swing - Dire Straits
The Very Thought of You - Barbra Streisand and Bob Dylan
Like A Rolling Stone - Bob Dylan
Poor Side of Town - Bruce Springsteen
Slow Dancing - Funky Kings
Don't Wanna To Know - Whiskeytown
And We Danced - Hooters
Bus Stop - Hollies
Greenwood - Greg Amici
Roomful of Mirrors - Jimi Hendrix
Foxy Loopy - Bill Lloyd
Green Onions - Booker T and the MG's
Beck's Bolero - Jeff Beck
Apricot Brandy - Rhinoceros
Glad - Traffic
Is Anybody Here - Vicki Peterson and John Cowsill
Cut Flowers - Smithereens
Gene Clark (Broken Wing) - Grip Weeds
Bluebird -Buffalo Springfield
Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet
