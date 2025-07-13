All Mixed Up – New Mike Campbell, Neal Casal, Joe Bonamassa

This morning on All Mixed Up, Jim Monaghan premieres a brand new song from Joe Bonamassa's forthcoming album, plus new music from Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs, and a previously unreleased song from Neal Casal.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

For A Dancer - Jackson Browne

Into the Fire - Bruce Springsteen

One (Songs of Surrender) - U2

Heart of the Heartland - Mike Campbell the Dirty Knobs

Silver Dollar - Neal Casal

Woodstock - Matthews Southern Comfort

Harvest Moon - Neil Young

Bitter Ender - Mary Chapin Carpenter

Breakthrough - Joe Bonamassa

Season of the Witch - Stephen Stills and Al Kooper

Barabajagal - Donovan

Sunshine Superman - Bongos

I've Got A Secret - Bongos

Look Into It - Bill Lloyd

When My Baby's Beside Me - Big Star

Sultans of Swing (demo) - Dire Straits

Sultans of Swing - Dire Straits

The Very Thought of You - Barbra Streisand and Bob Dylan

Like A Rolling Stone - Bob Dylan

Poor Side of Town - Bruce Springsteen

Slow Dancing - Funky Kings

Don't Wanna To Know - Whiskeytown

And We Danced - Hooters

Bus Stop - Hollies

Greenwood - Greg Amici

Roomful of Mirrors - Jimi Hendrix

Foxy Loopy - Bill Lloyd

Green Onions - Booker T and the MG's

Beck's Bolero - Jeff Beck

Apricot Brandy - Rhinoceros

Glad - Traffic

Is Anybody Here - Vicki Peterson and John Cowsill

Cut Flowers - Smithereens

Gene Clark (Broken Wing) - Grip Weeds

Bluebird -Buffalo Springfield

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet